Tifton, GA

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith Sworn in as Georgia Municipal Association President

albanyceo.com
 4 days ago

Four Georgia mayors, including the mayor of Tifton, recently stepped...

albanyceo.com

albanyceo.com

Albany City Manager Steven Carter Encourages Community Participation in Remarks to Exchange Club

Albany City Manager Steven Carter told members of the Exchange Club of Albany recently that all citizens can help make Albany a destination city. Carter, a U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 30 years of experience in information technology and strategic leadership, has achieved success at every level during his career. As Albany's city manager, he provides management oversight for all city departments. See more.
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

Three Dougherty County Employees Recognized in Albany Herald’s 2022 Woman of the Year Awards Recognition

During a recognition ceremony held at Pretoria Fields Brew- ery in downtown Albany on June 26, 2022, three Dougherty County employees were among several women to receive “Woman of the Year” awards by the Albany Herald. The annual award is one of several held each year by the Herald to recognize people who make a difference in the Southwest Georgia community.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

SOS Raffensperger Cleans Voter Rolls Prior to November Election

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announces routine voter list maintenance to help ensure more accurate voter rolls for the upcoming November election. Voter list maintenance is required by both federal and Georgia law and it helps to ensure that only eligible voters are voting. Voter list maintenance also helps make sure that Georgia voters’ registration information is accurate and up-to-date so that they can make sure to go to their correct polling place on Election Day. More accurate voter rolls will help ensure a smoother experience for Georgia voters. Voters who have moved or filed a National Change of Address notice with USPS will receive confirmation notices in the mail shortly. To confirm the move, simply respond using the pre-paid addressed card. Voters can also utilize the notices to correct or update their information.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Making Strides in Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Freddie Broome is a man constantly on the move. As the Director of Equity and Inclusion for the Georgia Municipal Association, he traverses the state consulting with cities big and small on how to best make communities diverse, inclusive and equitable and a place where everyone wants to live, work and play.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Students Within 80% of Earning a Credential Could Be Eligible to Receive a New Georgia College Completion Grant

Albany Technical College announces a new opportunity for students called the Georgia College Completion Grant Program. Under this grant, any student within 80% completion of a credential and has an outstanding balance due to direct costs at Albany Technical College could be eligible for these funds. The maximum award is up to $2,500, depending on the unpaid balance of direct costs.
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

High-Tech Industry Flourishes in Georgia’s High-Talent Environment

The “Tech Capital of the South,” Georgia taps its diverse resources and strategic investments to bolster the wide-ranging tech industry statewide. Companies at home and abroad have taken notice of the state’s support for companies and startups through its embrace of talent development and an innovative partnership approach to doing business.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Six SWGA County Road Bridges to Be Replaced

Six aging county road bridges in Calhoun, Lee, Randolph and Terrell counties are scheduled to be replaced using Georgia Department of Transportation's Design-Build Bridge Replacement Program. The bridges have a combined age of 371 years. They have posted weight limits and issues like minor cracking and abrasion and leaking deck...
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average Continue Downward Trend

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 24 cents less than last month, and $1.26 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Albany State University Art Exhibit: Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art

Albany State University (ASU) is pleased to announce the art exhibit for Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art, celebrating the passion of an ordinary couple who spent more than 35 years as devoted connoisseurs, building a collection of vivid artworks that are both resonant and remarkably personal. Memories & Inspiration will be on view at the Arthur R. Berry Gallery in the ASU Dr. Joseph W. Holley Fine Arts Center from July 11 through August 24. Regular gallery hours are 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by appointment. Please contact Charles Williams at charles.williams@asurams.edu to inquire about individual or group visits.
ALBANY, GA

