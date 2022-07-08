ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TPWD wants boaters to stay

By News Staff
vanalstyneleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s an operative phrase this weekend as the Fourth of July holiday run arrived on the calendar, it’s stay dry according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Austin. And that goes for far more than dodging any rain showers and thunderstorms that might pop...

www.vanalstyneleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Ongoing drought conditions hurting Central Texas farms

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is experiencing the worst drought conditions the state has seen in years. Not only is there increased wildfire danger, but it's becoming challenging for farmers. Derek Emadi, the owner of Emadi Acres Farm in Lockhart said the drought is making things difficult. "This row of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
atasteofkoko.com

Austin Bucket List For Summer

The Summer is here, and she is making her presence known to Texas. From heat waves, to hot summer nights, the only thing hotter in Austin right now is the real estate market. Thankfully we’re not left to simply pass the time maxing out our electric bill blasting the A/C in our homes.
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Jones
KXAN

TSA PreCheck enrollment available at Austin’s airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may not have to wait in line as long the next time you’re at Austin’s airport. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions located past airport security checkpoints. The screenings take five minutes or less, and most passengers will receive program confirmation within three to five days, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Boaters#Invasive Species#Lake Texoma#Vehicles
LoneStar 92

Huge Shark Caught Off of Pier in Port Aransas

I love a great fishing story, well actually, a shark story! This picture was posted to social media by Christopher Cls Smith and it shows a group of anglers reeling in a shark to the Keepers Port Aransas Fishing Pier. . Chris refers to this as "the craziest thing I've ever seen on a fishing pier,"
PORT ARANSAS, TX
wbap.com

Living Tree Thought To Be Extinct Found In Texas

Big Bend National Park (WBAP/KLIF) – The last known living member of a species of oak tree that was thought to be extinct has been found in south Texas. The tree was found growing in Big Bend National Park. It is alive, but it is not well. it’s a Quercus Tardifolia Oak, sometimes called a Lateleaf Oak. No other living member of its species has been found, anywhere, since 2011. The one in Big Bend is 30 feet tall, scraggley, and in poor condition. It’s suffering from a severe fungal infection, and has been scarred by fire. The group that found it, the Morton Arboretum, is working to keep it alive, and hoping to find acorns to grow new specimens.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Monday could rank as one of the hottest days in Austin history

AUSTIN, Texas — Historic heat continues Monday afternoon across Central Texas. Sunday officially reached 110 degrees in Austin. This ties for the hottest July day in recorded history for Austin, and also ties for third-hottest temperature in any month dating back to the late 1800s. We continue to live...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Abbott says he will ‘look into’ Austin’s record-high police budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Saturday evening stating he will “look into” the funding of Austin Police Department to see if it violates a 2021 law, which penalizes Texas cities if they are found to have reduced their law enforcement budget. The City of Austin approved a record $443 million […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy