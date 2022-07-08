ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howe, TX

Howe to celebrate September sesquicentennial

By Staff Reports
vanalstyneleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowe will celebrate its 150th birthday over the week of Sept. 12-16. Each day will feature a different event honoring city’s history and heritage. Monday Sept. 12 will feature an 1870s style gunfight in downtown Howe at 6:30 p.m. hosted...

www.vanalstyneleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
point2homes.com

6404 Candletree Lane, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070

Meticulously maintained abode with peaceful backyard oasis! Enjoy your days entertaining under the shade of the extended cedar patio, and grilling in your outdoor kitchen with gas grill, sink, and granite counter top. You will be impressed by the 3 car garage and 8ft board on board fence that has a 30ft automatic driveway gate! The interior of the home boasts of a flexible layout that showcases open living & dining areas. The updated kitchen flaunts quartz breakfast bar, updated counter tops, white cabinets and black stainless steel stove top & apron sink. The roof, gutters and AC unit are only a couple years old. Most windows in the home have been replaced & come with a warranty. There are three community pools. Close to major thoroughfares, shopping and dining.
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

American flags retired at Sherman ceremony

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- When the American flag is in such condition that it becomes no longer fitting for display, it should be retired and destroyed in a dignified way and respectful manner. On Saturday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2772 and Boy Scouts Troop 403 held a retirement ceremony...
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Tioga, TX
City
Howe, TX
KXII.com

Local market thrives despite summer heat

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The recent high temperatures are not stopping a produce market in Bonham from thriving. Casie’s Corner is a family run produce market that sell fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers. The market opened on the corner of Texas state highway 121 twenty years ago...
BONHAM, TX
KXII.com

A little bit of Hollywood: Lake Texoma home set of new thriller movie

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grand home on Lake Texoma is the backdrop of a new horror and thriller film created by one of Texoma’s very own. “It’s amazing,” said Angela Gulner, an actress and producer for the movie. “It takes your breath away. It’s kind of a filmmaker’s dream.”
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman is expanding its city limits

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Not only is Sherman seeing more businesses and housing developments, the city itself is expanding its own city limits. The coming Hickory Hill development will sit on 150 acres on the west side of town where Lamberth Road ends. The City of Sherman is annexing...
SHERMAN, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma recognizes 12 small businesses with Chahtapreneur Awards

DURANT – On June 9, Choctaw Nation’s Small Business Development Department held their annual Chahtapreneur Award Ceremony at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, where they revealed its Chahtapreneur Award winners. Each year, one Choctaw-owned small business from each district is recognized, and one of those exceptional businesses wins the highest honor, Chahtapreneur of the Year award.
CHOCTAW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Bulldog Stadium#Chamber
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

Looking for an incredible indoor water park Texas vacation? You’ve come to the right place! This article will discuss the top 7 indoor water parks in Texas – the Lone Star State. We’ll provide info on why we think they’re the best, who each one might be ideal for, what you will find there, and how to plan a trip to each one.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KXII.com

Green Spray employee starts his own business at 15-years-old

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) -Green Spray Market in Durant, Oklahoma gave 15-year-old Carter Strange the opportunity to start his own jerky business. “I started making it because my dad started making it, I kinda learned from him, and then I brought it here, and everybody kinda liked it, and then they took it to the owner, and he decided to start selling it,” says Strange.
KTEN.com

Grayson County reducing lot sizes

GRAYSON COUNTY (KTEN) -- People in Grayson County may now find it easier when looking for property to build their new home. "This is a great win for private property rights, and realtors are all about private property rights," said Incoming President for Greater Texoma Association of Realtors, Robin Phillips.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore Parks and Rec dept. frustrated after vandals target city parks

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Parks in Ardmore have been the target of vandalism lately. According to police, one park was hit three times in the past few weeks. The vandals have struck at Whittington Park and Fraley Park, but most of the damage has been at Central Park. Ardmore Parks and Recreation director Teresa Ervin said that’s why the bathrooms are closed right now.
ARDMORE, OK
wbap.com

McKinney Native Snags Wimbledon Girl’s Title

McKinney native wins Wimbledon girls’ title, becomes 2nd American to win in 30 years The 16-year-old Texas tennis star became the second American in 30 years to win the Wimbledon girls’ singles title. (WFAA; Dallas) – A 16 year old Texas tennis sensation is now the second American...
MCKINNEY, TX
nypressnews.com

Beloved Rangers, Cowboys radio engineer Ted Nichols-Payne dies at 56

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He was 56. Nichols-Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy