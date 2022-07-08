ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Alstyne, TX

STAAR test results available after delay

By Staff Reports
vanalstyneleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Alstyne ISD announced Friday that delayed STAR test results are now available in the district’s parent portal. Parents who do not have their student’s access codes will need their student’s social...

www.vanalstyneleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Student Scores Perfect Score on STAAR

Look around sixth-grader Amelia Kothari's room and it's pretty clear she loves outer space. She has toys and models everywhere. "When I was like 4 and 5, we used to go to the [National] Air and Space Museum every day because we used to live in Washington, D.C.," Kothari said.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Richardson ISD after-school program shuts out neighborhood kids at one school

RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is blaming staffing shortages for large numbers of students on the waitlist for its popular after-school program known as xPlore. With so many students who were in the after-school program at Canyon Creek Elementary last year being put on the waitlist this year, one parent discovered 100% of the spots were given to staff members over returning neighborhood kids.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS Denver

Frisco warns residents: PFAS levels above new health advisory

Frisco's water levels have been on Colorado's radar as an issue for years but the latest adjustment on the levels the EPA finds ok for "forever chemicals" in water has shifted the goal posts for a team already working to fix the problem.This June, the EPA changed the acceptable levels for combined levels of PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to much, much lower for specific PFAS. PFOA and PFOS are now suggested to be around 0.004 and 0.02 respectively. Frisco's latest test in August of 2021 showed levels of  4.5 parts per trillion and 11.0 parts per trillion for PFOA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Alstyne, TX
Local
Texas Education
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Local market thrives despite summer heat

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The recent high temperatures are not stopping a produce market in Bonham from thriving. Casie’s Corner is a family run produce market that sell fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers. The market opened on the corner of Texas state highway 121 twenty years ago...
BONHAM, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County reducing lot sizes

GRAYSON COUNTY (KTEN) -- People in Grayson County may now find it easier when looking for property to build their new home. "This is a great win for private property rights, and realtors are all about private property rights," said Incoming President for Greater Texoma Association of Realtors, Robin Phillips.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staar#Star#Tea
fox4news.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Education
KTEN.com

Sherman is expanding its city limits

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Not only is Sherman seeing more businesses and housing developments, the city itself is expanding its own city limits. The coming Hickory Hill development will sit on 150 acres on the west side of town where Lamberth Road ends. The City of Sherman is annexing...
SHERMAN, TX
nypressnews.com

Home appraisal values up 20-30% in North Texas, refinancing a good idea

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sharp rise in the real estate market is now impacting appraised home values used to determine property taxes, with values up 20 to 30% over last year. Most appraisal districts in North Texas started mailing out notices or posting them online Friday. In Tarrant...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Sherman turning Post Oak Creek into fossil park

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City leaders in Sherman hope old bones will bring new life to tourism. Local fossil hunters already know Post Oak Creek well as a hotspot for shark teeth, arrowheads, and the occasional dinosaur bone. “This area during the dinosaurs was under water for a lot of...
SHERMAN, TX
CW33

North Texas shelter Operation Kindness making vet access more affordable, accessible

DALLAS (KDAF) — An animal shelter in Carrollton is looking to help pet owners in South Dallas and rural parts of Texas get affordable access to veterinary services. Operation Kindness has launched a new Community Initiative program to help pet owners in ‘veterinary deserts’. Officials say ‘veterinary deserts’ leave pet owners without access to veterinary services due to a lack of community clinics, high costs of services and an inability to be transported outside of their immediate area.
DALLAS, TX
point2homes.com

6404 Candletree Lane, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070

Meticulously maintained abode with peaceful backyard oasis! Enjoy your days entertaining under the shade of the extended cedar patio, and grilling in your outdoor kitchen with gas grill, sink, and granite counter top. You will be impressed by the 3 car garage and 8ft board on board fence that has a 30ft automatic driveway gate! The interior of the home boasts of a flexible layout that showcases open living & dining areas. The updated kitchen flaunts quartz breakfast bar, updated counter tops, white cabinets and black stainless steel stove top & apron sink. The roof, gutters and AC unit are only a couple years old. Most windows in the home have been replaced & come with a warranty. There are three community pools. Close to major thoroughfares, shopping and dining.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy