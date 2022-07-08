ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine City Council, Case: 22-0044

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City Council of the City of Blaine, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on the following application:. LOCATION: 1985 105th Avenue NE (see map) Legal description on file at city...

blainemn.gov

Night to Unite & Civic Ready Test

On the first Tuesday of August each year, Blaine joins communities around Minnesota for Night to Unite, an evening of neighborhood festivities aimed at crime prevention and building a strong community. Members of the Blaine Police Department and SBM Fire Department make an effort to visit as many registered block parties as possible during the event. Find a part near you or start your own event. For more information, visit BlaineMN.gov/N2U.
BLAINE, MN
blainemn.gov

Department Spotlight: Fleet Services

We would like to introduce our Fleet Services Division here at the City of Blaine and thank them for their hard work. The Fleet Services Division is essential to City operations as it performs maintenance on city-owned vehicles and equipment. The division of four full-time employees operates the maintenance shop...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember's comments create contempt: some forgive while others demand action

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis councilmember Michael Rainville was addressing constituents regarding the disruption and destruction downtown on July 4 when he made comments that have many demanding he take responsibility for his words.Rainville, who has served as councilmember for Ward 3 since assuming office in January, indicated he planned to speak to Somali elders, where he planned to tell them, "Their children can no longer have that type of behavior."The comments drew immediate criticism, including from several of Rainville's colleagues within city council.Friday evening, councilmembers Jamal Osman, Jeremiah Ellison and Aisha Chughtai issued a statement condemning Rainville's words as "inappropriate, incorrect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
point2homes.com

16290 18th Street S, Lake St. Croix Beach, Washington County, MN, 55043

Dryer, Freezer, Range, Refrigerator, Washer, Water - Softener. Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 16290 18Th Street S is in the 55043 zip...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
point2homes.com

3458 Pilgrim Lane N, Plymouth, Hennepin County, MN, 55441

Completely renovated 3BR 2BA detached townhome in Tiburon, Plymouth. New windows. New mechanicals. Main level vaulted ceiling. Updated kitchen featuring new enameled cabinets with 42" uppers, SST appliances, farmhouse sink, butcherblock countertops, lighting, and more. Two updated bathrooms. New flooring throughout. Fresh ceiling & wall paint throughout in 2018. 200 SF Sunroom converted to all-season with mini-split heat/AC. Complete list of Home Improvements in MLS Supplements. Extra deep 20x23 garage with 2 large south-facing windows and lots of storage space. Tiburon HOA amenities include an in-ground heated pool, clubhouse, play area, common garden, and acres of walking and biking trails. Low HOA dues include snow/lawn care. Move-in ready. Sellers prefer early August 8-12 closing date.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
point2homes.com

510 Groveland Avenue 516, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55403

Designed in 1927 as the premier residence at 510 Groveland for a prominent Chicago family, Apartment 516features an original floor plan in this historic Mpls landmark. Its exquisite details include importedAfrican wood paneling, original tile wainscoting, parquet flooring & a working fireplace w/ originalmarble. The eat-in kitchen features new Big Chill retro appliances, a reverse osmosis water system & ahousekeepers entrance. The large master includes an ensuite full bath, updated plumbing & fixtures & abright dressing room. The guest bed features an ensuite bathroom with updated plumbing, a walk-in closetand it’s own separate entrance. There’s an additional walk-in storage closet & a lower-level storagespace. Further luxuries include: 24 hour desk concierge service, heated parking and exercise room. Atruly unique opportunity to own an incomparable vintage chic masterpiece! Award winning restaurant, P.S.Steak is located right downstairs in the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#City Hall
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
point2homes.com

720 N 4th Street 306, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55401

You will love this chic condo in the 720 Lofts. This urban-industrial home checks all the boxes and then some… two bed, two bath loft, large living area with gas fireplace, private balcony, open floor-plan, poured cement floors & exposed duct work, stainless appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, heated indoor parking and storage locker. Wow! The building offers secure bike room and fitness room, On-site caretakers and management office. Association fee covers heating, air conditioning, cable TV, internet, water, and trash. Pet friendly association. Located in the heart of vibrant North Loop, one of the most popular locations in downtown Minneapolis - you are just steps to the Farmer’s Market, Target Field, many great restaurants, taprooms and boutiques plus walking/biking paths along the Mississippi River.The best of Minneapolis is at your fingertips in this amazing condo - Welcome home!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
point2homes.com

2578 Linwood Avenue E, Maplewood, Ramsey County, MN, 55119

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
fox9.com

Charges: Delta worker recorded video of man in airport bathroom stall

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Delta Air Lines worker is accused of trying to surreptitiously record video photos of another man inside a bathroom at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport earlier this year. In the charges filed on Monday, police say they were called to the men's bathroom at Gate G6...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJON

State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket for driving without a valid driver's license. Also, 20 people were arrested, 11 of the arrests were for driving while impaired. Troopers cited a group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

String of Twin Cities arrests made this weekend by beefed-up DPS team

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amid a summer plagued with violent crime in Minneapolis, law enforcement agencies are taking action to try to combat it.On Friday night, the Minnesota State Patrol made close to 280 traffic stops in Minneapolis. Forty-seven of them were cited for driving without a valid license. Seventeen were arrested.On both Friday and Saturday, the State Patrol assigned 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to places throughout the Twin Cities, but primarily in Minneapolis. DPS said additional 911 dispatchers were also in place.Those resources are in addition to the state troopers that are already assisting Minneapolis police in high-crime areas.Back...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, woman shot near Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police report that a man and a woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds overnight in Minneapolis.The shootings happened near the intersection of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South at about 11 p.m. Sunday.Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire and people running from the scene. They found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.Another person, a woman in her 30s, arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.Both victims are expected to survive.There have been no arrests made in the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

