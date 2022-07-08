Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine City Council, Case: 22-0044

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO