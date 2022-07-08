Notice of Public Hearing Before the Blaine City Council, Case: 22-0044

You will love this chic condo in the 720 Lofts. This urban-industrial home checks all the boxes and then some… two bed, two bath loft, large living area with gas fireplace, private balcony, open floor-plan, poured cement floors & exposed duct work, stainless appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, heated indoor parking and storage locker. Wow! The building offers secure bike room and fitness room, On-site caretakers and management office. Association fee covers heating, air conditioning, cable TV, internet, water, and trash. Pet friendly association. Located in the heart of vibrant North Loop, one of the most popular locations in downtown Minneapolis - you are just steps to the Farmer’s Market, Target Field, many great restaurants, taprooms and boutiques plus walking/biking paths along the Mississippi River.The best of Minneapolis is at your fingertips in this amazing condo - Welcome home!
