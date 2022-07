ALBANY — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will bring “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production to the Albany Civic Center Sept. 13-14. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and live on stage! Ryder and his pals have been working hard to get back on the road, and they are ready to roll into Albany. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series “PAW Patrol,” produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

