The Amazon shopping season — known as Amazon Prime Day -— is upon us. And it's time to fend off more rounds of Amazon-related scams. Amazon is a favorite for scammers throughout the year. Nearly one out of five people who reported a business impersonation scam said the scammer pretended to be from Amazon, according to the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Sentinel Network data from July 2021 through June. ...

