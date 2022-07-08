ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Georgia Gas Station Loses Nearly $12K Selling Discounted Gas

albanyceo.com
 4 days ago

The high price of fuel has caused a lot of pain for drivers across the...

albanyceo.com

albanyceo.com

AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average Continue Downward Trend

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 24 cents less than last month, and $1.26 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

High-Tech Industry Flourishes in Georgia’s High-Talent Environment

The “Tech Capital of the South,” Georgia taps its diverse resources and strategic investments to bolster the wide-ranging tech industry statewide. Companies at home and abroad have taken notice of the state’s support for companies and startups through its embrace of talent development and an innovative partnership approach to doing business.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

SOS Raffensperger Cleans Voter Rolls Prior to November Election

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announces routine voter list maintenance to help ensure more accurate voter rolls for the upcoming November election. Voter list maintenance is required by both federal and Georgia law and it helps to ensure that only eligible voters are voting. Voter list maintenance also helps make sure that Georgia voters’ registration information is accurate and up-to-date so that they can make sure to go to their correct polling place on Election Day. More accurate voter rolls will help ensure a smoother experience for Georgia voters. Voters who have moved or filed a National Change of Address notice with USPS will receive confirmation notices in the mail shortly. To confirm the move, simply respond using the pre-paid addressed card. Voters can also utilize the notices to correct or update their information.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Making Strides in Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Freddie Broome is a man constantly on the move. As the Director of Equity and Inclusion for the Georgia Municipal Association, he traverses the state consulting with cities big and small on how to best make communities diverse, inclusive and equitable and a place where everyone wants to live, work and play.
GEORGIA STATE

