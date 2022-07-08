ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Tariq Bokhari, Republican Charlotte City Council District 6 candidate?

Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari is running for reelection as the Republican candidate in the July municipal election for District 6. Jeff Siner Observer staff file photo

Tariq Bokhari

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 42

Campaign website:www.tariqscottbokhari.com

Email: tsbclt@gmail.com

Occupation:Entrepreneur

Education: Yes

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Yes. Loser in 2007 District 1 and 2009 At-Large. Winner in 2017 and 2019 District 6. 2022 TBD.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

Served on city committees for many years (Business Advisory Committee, Community Relations Committee, Privatization & Competition Advisory Committee), served on many boards impacting all angles of the Queen City (founding member of NC Heroes Fund, Blumenthal Board Member, Charlotte Area Fund Board Member, Greater Enrichment Program Board Member, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Board Member).

Should the City Council limit the number of new parking garages in and near uptown to encourage the use of public transportation?

Nope, not until we figure out a plan that actually enables the “car-free” utopia so many council members are pandering about.

Describe your views on using public money to help build or improve private sports facilities or stadiums.

99 times out of 100, it’s a bad deal for taxpayers. That won’t stop me from trying to negotiate for that 1 in a 100 scenario, but I go in skeptical.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

I disagree with the premise of this question. I don’t believe I need to agree with every person in my party or thing they do. I just need to agree with the principles that define my party. Things like smaller government, reasonable taxes, the importance of the family unit and several other fundamentals

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

Creating programs that have catapulted thousands of people into sustainable upward mobility.

What separates you from your opponent?

I just met my opponent, but she is impressive and a lovely person. She would do a good job if elected. If I had to make my case, it would be this: this city is almost entirely represented by Democrats. We need at least a little balance. Beyond that, I have some unique skills serving on this council — from recruiting companies to having a tech futurist skill set.

