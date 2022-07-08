Tifton Mayor Julie Smith Sworn in as Georgia Municipal Association President

Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. See more.
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams’ call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians,” Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough. She noted that the state had just ended a fiscal year where it could run a surplus in the neighborhood of $5 billion and that another $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief that Kemp can spend without legislative approval has arrived in state bank accounts.
ATLANTA - Jeane Argo, mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and mother of First Lady Marty Kemp, has passed away. She was 92. Georgia's first family announced the passing through a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. "Today we, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo....
The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announces routine voter list maintenance to help ensure more accurate voter rolls for the upcoming November election. Voter list maintenance is required by both federal and Georgia law and it helps to ensure that only eligible voters are voting. Voter list maintenance also helps make sure that Georgia voters’ registration information is accurate and up-to-date so that they can make sure to go to their correct polling place on Election Day. More accurate voter rolls will help ensure a smoother experience for Georgia voters. Voters who have moved or filed a National Change of Address notice with USPS will receive confirmation notices in the mail shortly. To confirm the move, simply respond using the pre-paid addressed card. Voters can also utilize the notices to correct or update their information.
Freddie Broome is a man constantly on the move. As the Director of Equity and Inclusion for the Georgia Municipal Association, he traverses the state consulting with cities big and small on how to best make communities diverse, inclusive and equitable and a place where everyone wants to live, work and play.
Vice President for Mission Advancement at Goodwill Southeast Georgia Bill Kelso talks about the importance of having an educated workforce and how education can change people's lives. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
The Georgia Forestry Commission is supporting local fire departments in the state. Local fire departments will receive assistance from the Georgia Forestry Commission to help combat wildfire risks associated with 2018's Hurricane Michael. See more.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown is still without answers nearly a year after her son Nigel was tragically killed. Nigel was killed by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting when he was asleep. July 9 would have been his 10th birthday. Brown said although Nigel only lived 9...
TIFTON — Six aging county road bridges in Calhoun, Lee, Randolph and Terrell counties are scheduled to be replaced using the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Design-Build Bridge Replacement Program. The bridges have a combined age of 371 years. They have posted weight limits and issues like minor cracking...
ALBANY, GA – Phoebe and Albany Technical College (ATC) are planning a transformative project that will breathe new life into the former Albany High School building on North Jefferson St. and dramatically expand the pipeline of new nurse graduates in the region. “We are going to create a living...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany and Dougherty County are continuing their conversations about LOST. These are funds generated from people spending money at local businesses. The goal is to take the burden off local taxpayers. Both the city and county are trying to agree on how to...
The “Tech Capital of the South,” Georgia taps its diverse resources and strategic investments to bolster the wide-ranging tech industry statewide. Companies at home and abroad have taken notice of the state’s support for companies and startups through its embrace of talent development and an innovative partnership approach to doing business.
St. Simons Island, one of 11 barrier islands off the Georgia coast in Glyn County is the largest of the state’s Golden Isles. St. Simons Island was once home to Creek Nation tribes. The English, Spanish and French then contested the territory. Tourism was introduced to St. Simons Island during the 19th century. It continues to thrive today because of its beauty and rich history.
ALBANY — When family members pinned on badges and chevrons for eight new Albany Police Department officers during a Thursday-night recognition ceremony, those recent academy graduates were prepared to take their place on the streets. The ceremony, held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium, also included the announcement of promotions...
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Bob Welker owns Berry Good Farms in Tifton. He’s heard from friends with businesses along the interstate that traffic on I-75 hasn’t slowed down much. To his local business, it has. He said that’s frustrating when he’s only a few miles from the interstate....
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WDEF)- A Levi’s Call, the Georgia version of an Amber Alert, has been resolved after being issued early Monday Morning, July 11 for a Southern Georgia toddler. One year old Lucas Elliot Horn of Douglas, GA in Coffee County had been missing and was suspected of being with Joseph Michael Horne. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that Horn has been found and that Horne is now in custody. There are no details on how this situation was resolved at this time.
Known locally as “The Boils”, this natural Eden is an oxbow of House Creek, a tributary of the Ocmulgee River near the Wilcox-Ben Hill County line, which has been protected by the Fuller family for the better part of two centuries. There are several other well-known boils in this area, including Oscewicee [pronounced ossi-witchy] Springs and Lake Wilco. None of these are open or accessible to the public, though Oscewicee Springs once was. Elizabeth Sizemore recalls another site north of The Boils, Poor Robin Springs near Abbeville.
