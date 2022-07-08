Georgia Gas Station Loses Nearly $12K Selling Discounted Gas

Savannah State University (SSU) has named David Marshall, Ph.D., as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, effective July 1. Marshall comes to SSU from Baltimore, Maryland and has served for more than two decades in multiple capacities in higher education administration. Former positions include: department chair, dean, vice president of academic affairs and college president. Most recently, he was chair of the Department of Strategic Communication in the School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.
