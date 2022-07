A New York state judge this week struck down a New York City ordinance that would have allowed around 800,000 noncitizens to vote in local elections. The law, which the City Council passed in December, would have allowed legal residents who are not U.S. citizens—including green card holders and those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status—to vote in municipal elections beginning in 2023, if they had lived in the city at least 30 days. The law would have applied to mayoral and other municipal elections, but would not have afforded the right to vote in statewide or national races.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO