American Cuts Summer Flights, Vacation Rentals vs. Hotels, New Airport X-Ray Machines

By Lee Huffman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our personal research and to share the best travel tips and tricks with you. Here are the articles for Friday, July 8, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any...

travelawaits.com

Air Canada Bans Pets From Traveling In Cargo, Blames Flight Delays

Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, just made an announcement that will have a significant impact on air travelers with large pets this summer. “Until September 12, animals will no longer be able to travel in the hold of the aircraft,” Air Canada wrote on Twitter. “You’re welcome to...
WORLD
BBC

Birmingham airport flights delayed longest in 2021

Flights from Birmingham Airport had the longest delays in 2021, analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data suggests. Planes left 12 minutes and 24 seconds late from Birmingham on average in 2021, which was followed by Southampton, Heathrow, Exeter and Aberdeen. The ranking takes into account all scheduled and chartered departures,...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

London's Heathrow airport apologizes for travel disruptions

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport apologized Monday to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages and warned it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks, with long lines for security, delays helping passengers with reduced mobility, and luggage going missing or arriving late. “We want to apologize to any passengers who have been affected by this,” the airport said in a monthly traffic update. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have swamped airlines and airports in Europe, which have been left shorthanded after laying off many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew and baggage handlers.
WORLD
Thrillist

You Can Get 75% Off Frontier Flights for the Next 24 Hours

If you were hoping to add travel to your year, but haven't found the space in your budget, now might just be the moment you've been waiting for. Frontier Airlines is offering 75% off flights as part of its 28th birthday celebration. Here are all the details you need to know to book a flight and save some cash.
LIFESTYLE
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s Travel Guide: Ask a frequent flyer

You’ve taken our quiz (right?!) and know your travel personality, so let’s talk business. How do you avoid expensive flights? Deal with delays and cancellations? Duck last-minute surcharges for luggage? All hail Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Scott’s Cheap Flights, who’s here to answer all of your questions.
TRAVEL
USA TODAY

How to find cheap flights: Tips on how to cut travel costs

Nothing beats a getaway. Whether you are jet-setting to a far-off destination or catching a quick flight to see family, changing your surroundings can feel great. What is not so great, however, is the cost of traveling. Airfare can be the most expensive part of a trip. Trying to save money can seem impossible, and you may ask yourself, "How do I find cheap flights?"
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ZDNet

Save up to $2,000 on plane fares with a discounted Dollar Flight Club membership

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Summer travel is at its peak, but with prices going up on everything, it's more important than ever to score the best deals you can on plane fares. Fortunately, the price of a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription has gone way down to just $69.99, but only until July 14, allowing you to save as much as $2,000 on airfares regardless of whether you're flying Business Class, Premium Economy or Economy.
LIFESTYLE
Capital One adds dope summer experiences

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
LIFESTYLE
Canada Giving Away 4,000 Annual Park Passes To Americans!

Canada wants more Americans to visit their parks by “giving the gift of nature to thousands of US residents this summer.”. In the Canada Refresh Giveaway, 4,000 Americans will win a Parks Canada Discovery Pass which gives unlimited admission to 80+ Parks Canada destinations. One lucky winner will receive a Dream Sabbatical trip worth $20,000!
LIFESTYLE
The 2022 Daily Getaways Preview is Live – Check Out the Upcoming Deals!

The 2022 US Travel Daily Getaways preview is live! Check out what is coming for the first two weeks of travel deals!. Next week, July 18, the US Travel Association Daily Getaways will kick off again. While some of the deals may not be the best deals ever, there are some that are good to snatch and some that could work really well with an upcoming trip. Here is a preview of the Daily Getaways for the first two weeks.
LIFESTYLE
