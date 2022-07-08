American Cuts Summer Flights, Vacation Rentals vs. Hotels, New Airport X-Ray Machines

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Summer travel is at its peak, but with prices going up on everything, it's more important than ever to score the best deals you can on plane fares. Fortunately, the price of a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription has gone way down to just $69.99, but only until July 14, allowing you to save as much as $2,000 on airfares regardless of whether you're flying Business Class, Premium Economy or Economy.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO