Try Out Yoga, Back to Basics Fitness or Zumba at “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” Free This Saturday

 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Looking for something new to make your workout exciting and fun again? Join us this Saturday, July 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Water’s Edge for the FREE “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” fitness classes: Back to Basics Fitness, Yoga or Zumba. Sign up today!

The Fitness Lane route begins along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, northbound, towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance. Walk, jog, run, or bike along the event’s designated 1.5-mile fitness lane (one way). Our community partner, H-E-B, provides fruit and water for all participants.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages eight and older, of all abilities and skill levels, on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard. ‘Back to Basics’ Fitness, Yoga, and Zumba will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. The class schedule is available online.

Register Online today for the free fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their yoga mat and appropriate water for their workout. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize!

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” by participating in the short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, open now through July 31, 2022.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.

