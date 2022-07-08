ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Funeral held for 3 family members killed in Route 9 crash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxhHg_0gYzVhQi00

The Monmouth County community came together Friday to remember three members of a family killed in a crash over the Fourth of July weekend on Route 9 in Freehold.

Mourners gathered at the St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church in Holmdel Friday morning.

The Salib family was remembered as incredibly devoted to their loved ones and dedicated to their community. Family and friends are devasted by the loss of 21-year-old Mark and his parents Masoud and Hanaa.

There was an outpouring of love and support for the family inside of the church, including pictures with loved ones and thoughtful notes with cherished memories.

MORE: Community remembers 3 family members killed in Route 9 crash

"We had more than 1,000 people attending the wake yesterday, all of them very sad, all of them crying, and they asked why did this happen.” says Father Abraam Georgy.

The crash happened July 3. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a 74-year-old woman sideswiped two cars before rear-ending a Honda CRV.

Authorities say Mark Salib was driving the Honda at the time of the crash. He died from his injuries Tuesday. His parents died Sunday shortly after the crash.

Danny Salib, the family's other son, was not inside the car at the time of the crash and is the only immediate surviving family member.

The three are being remembered as extremely bright, kind, community-minded people. The father was an engineer, the mother a doctor and the son was studying to become a doctor.

"They are very kind people and very great,” says Georgy. “They were very successful in their life. They raised their kids and most of them in the medical school. Mark, who passed away at 21-years-old, he started medical school, and the other 25-years-old at medical school in Buffalo."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by a family friend.

Comments / 7

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ troopers identify 3 women killed in Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — State Police identified the three victims of Sunday night's triple fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway. The driver was identified as Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and the passengers were Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park. They were all in a...
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FATAL SHOOTING IN ASBURY PARK

A fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

19-year-old gunned down at Jersey Shore, cops searching for shooter, authorities say

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot last week in Asbury Park and as of Monday afternoon, police had not yet found his killer, authorities said. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on July 8, Asbury Park police were called to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue near the road’s intersection with Atlantic Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Holmdel, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Dead In Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN – Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Sunday evening, New Jersey State Police said. The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound local lanes by milepost 119.7 in Aberdeen, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda
NJ.com

N.J. high school student killed in crash, 3 other teens hospitalized, cops say

A Rutherford High School student was killed Friday and three of his classmates were seriously injured when the car they were riding in struck a utility pole, police said. The 17-year-old driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. Three other 17-year-old boys — all students at the school — were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they remained on Monday, according to Rutherford Police Capt. Sean Farrell.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Asbury Park Man, 19, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old man from Asbury Park was fatally wounded by gunfire, authorities said. Dariel Vernet was killed in the shooting that took place at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Asbury Park police responded to a report of gunfire originating from the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High school student killed, 3 others injured in tragic Rutherford, NJ crash

RUTHERFORD — A 17-year-old Rutherford High School student is dead and three others are in the hospital after a horrific crash on Friday. Rutherford police said that the students' two-door BMW sedan crashed into a utility pole on Marginal Road around 3 p.m. Friday, NorthJersey.com reported. The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Brooklyn Resident Seriously Burned in Fiery NJ Plane Crash [PHOTO]

A Brooklyn resident was seriously burned following a fiery plane crash in New Jersey today, police say. At approximately 3:25 p.m., Linden Emergency Dispatch was notified of a plane on fire at the Linden Municpal Airport. First responders arrived on scene and quickly located a 2003 Fixed wing, single engine...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. residents killed in I-80 van crash in Pa.

The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed three people including two New Jersey residents early Monday on Interstate 80 East in Carbon County is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash involving the passenger van and a tractor-trailer happened...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WTNH

Man arrested for allegedly throwing woman and dog of out car

WARNING: Images included in the article may be difficult for some to view. STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a woman and dog out of a car in Stamford on Saturday night. A couple from Yonkers, New York, was arrested for breach of peace and two counts of risk […]
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Drowning Bergen County Boy, 3, Pulled From Pool

A drowning 3-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center early Monday afternoon. Hospital staff tried to resuscitate the child, who was in cardiac arrest as police escorted the ambulance from the home on Forest Avenue in Rochelle Park shortly after 1:30 p.m.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy