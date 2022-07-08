Funeral held for 3 family members killed in Route 9 crash

The Monmouth County community came together Friday to remember three members of a family killed in a crash over the Fourth of July weekend on Route 9 in Freehold.

Mourners gathered at the St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church in Holmdel Friday morning.

The Salib family was remembered as incredibly devoted to their loved ones and dedicated to their community. Family and friends are devasted by the loss of 21-year-old Mark and his parents Masoud and Hanaa.

There was an outpouring of love and support for the family inside of the church, including pictures with loved ones and thoughtful notes with cherished memories.

MORE: Community remembers 3 family members killed in Route 9 crash

"We had more than 1,000 people attending the wake yesterday, all of them very sad, all of them crying, and they asked why did this happen.” says Father Abraam Georgy.

The crash happened July 3. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a 74-year-old woman sideswiped two cars before rear-ending a Honda CRV.

Authorities say Mark Salib was driving the Honda at the time of the crash. He died from his injuries Tuesday. His parents died Sunday shortly after the crash.

Danny Salib, the family's other son, was not inside the car at the time of the crash and is the only immediate surviving family member.

The three are being remembered as extremely bright, kind, community-minded people. The father was an engineer, the mother a doctor and the son was studying to become a doctor.

"They are very kind people and very great,” says Georgy. “They were very successful in their life. They raised their kids and most of them in the medical school. Mark, who passed away at 21-years-old, he started medical school, and the other 25-years-old at medical school in Buffalo."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by a family friend.