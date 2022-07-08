ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Charlotte Ross Lee Concerts in the Park

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

Featuring the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Blissfest Folk & Roots Festival

A showcase of the many musical styles that define American roots & world music. Bluegrass, blues, Zydeco, Celtic, folk, jazz, Latin, ethnic, world music & dance all share the stage. Performers include Shawn Colvin, Leftover Salmon, Patty Larkin, The Accidentals, Parsonsfield, Davina and the Vagabonds, & many others.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Entertainment
City
Charlotte, MI
My North.com

Nashville-Inspired 3-Concert Tour Heads to Lake Leelanau

Outdoor concerts are a summer staple—and Northern Michigan has some of the best around. This July, head to Fountain Point Resort in Lake Leelanau to hear original songs by three artists and the inspiration behind their lyrics, plus a bonus Q&A below. Bringing a Nashville-inspired tradition to Lake Leelanau,...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Lee
Person
Charlotte Ross
northernexpress.com

G.T. Humanists Meeting: Eldercare

G.T. Humanists will hold a panel discussion on the general state of eldercare in the nation, & in Grand Traverse County specifically. The presenters will be Kim Bauml, Senior Care consultant/president at Options for Senior Living LLC, & Sharon Neumann, Advanced Grief Recovery specialist/consultant.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

BEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court on July 7, according to a press release from the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Chair
9&10 News

Cedar Man Convicted After Accosting 9-Year-Old Child for Immoral Purposes

A Cedar man was convicted of accosting a child for immoral purposes Thursday after making sexually explicit statements to a nine-year-old girl in Benzie County last September. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, had approached the girl in the Platte River State Forest Campground in September while she was with her family on vacation, according to the Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy