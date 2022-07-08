ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

SRU’s student career development recognized by Colleges of Distinction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University has been honored by Colleges of Distinction for how well SRU prepares students for their next step after graduation. Colleges of Distinction, an online guide for college-bound students that honors colleges and universities throughout the U.S. for their excellence, recognized SRU with a 2022-23...

WKBN

Local college’s women’s basketball coach dies

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A local college is mourning the passing of their very successful women’s basketball coach of eight years. According to a press release, Bobby McGraw of Slippery Rock University (SRU) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. “We are heartbroken to share the news of Bobby’s...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

SRU women’s basketball coach Bobby McGraw dies unexpectedly

SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University president William J. Behre released a statement announcing that SRU women’s basketball coach Bobby McGraw died unexpectedly Sunday. A 1990 Mars Area High School graduate, McGraw was head coach of the SRU women’s basketball program for eight years. His 77 career wins...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineer fans set to take over the former Heinz Field as West Virginia sells out allotment of Backyard Brawl tickets

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions. On Sunday night, there was a report from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi that Heinz Field is no more. According to Fillipponi, Kraft-Heinz has said “no thanks” to the naming rights of the stadium moving forward, opening the Pittsburgh stadium up for a new name for the first time since it was built in 2001.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ronald DeNunzio leads Westmoreland County Amateur

Greensburg Country Club member Ronald DeNunzio used his course knowledge and grabbed the first-round lead Saturday at the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Amateur tournament. DeNunzio shot 4-under-par 66 and holds a two shot lead over Hannastown Golf Club’s Kevin Fajt and Ryan Sikora. Both shot a 2-under 68.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sru#Pennsylvania College#Colleges Of Distinction#Slippery Rock University#Ccap#Fellowships#Success Coaching
YourErie

More mobile broadband sites added in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Crawford County just got a boost in wireless connectivity. AT&T announced Monday that new mobile broadband sites have been added in and around Atlantic, along SR-3006 between SR-18 and Lake Road, in Guys Mills, and in Blooming Valley along SR-77 and SR-198. These sites will enhance the county’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Kiski Twp. Loses Number Of Police Officers Amid Mass Resignations

A community in Armstrong County lost nearly their entire police force following a mass resignation by officers late last week. Our news partners at WPXI report that four out of the five police officers in Kiski Township resigned at midnight on Friday. The officers cited harassment and intimidation as the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road to close for railroad crossing replacement in Punxsutawney

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday a roadway in Punxsutawney Borough will be temporarily closing to replace a railroad grade crossing. A section of Route 119 will be closed starting Friday, July 15 between the intersections of Clark Street and Route 36 (Mahoning Street Colonel Drake Highway), according […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
CBS News

U.S. Steel bald eagle undergoing rehab for injuries, including 'significant damage to flight feathers'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the eaglets from the nest at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin is rehabbing from "significant damage to his flight feathers." The Wildlife Center run by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is working with the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County to rehabilitate the first-year fledgling. The goal is to eventually release him back into the wild, HARP said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Plane lands in Lawrence County field following power loss

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A plane had to make a controlled landing in a field after losing power following takeoff. The incident happened in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County, on Sunday night, shortly after the plane took off from a private air strip. No injuries were reported.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Here are all the events at the 2022 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

Start your engines! The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back for its 40th anniversary. For those new to the city who may not know, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is the largest vintage street race in the United States. But there is a lot more than just the premier race. The festival started Sunday with a sold-out Kick-Off Rallye — a competitive, mystery course in Houston, Washington County — and runs through July 24 this year, featuring two weekends of racing and plenty of automobile-themed events in between. Each event is ticketed individually.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Second Annual Dog Days of Summer Party Set for Today

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The second annual “Dog Days of Summer” party is scheduled for today, Saturday, July 9, at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Organizer Zachary Marsh, who is also a veteran of the 112th Infantry Regiment, is bringing back the event after a successful go-around last year.
FRANKLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Four Charged with Drug Offenses in Mercer and Venango Counties

(Mercer County, Pa.) Pa Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that four individuals in Venango and Mercer counties were charged Friday following an 8-month investigation. Clint Donovan, Robert Haney, Theresa Haney, and Kayla Thompson worked together to distribute a variety of illegal drugs that included mainly methamphetamine, but also hydrocodone pills and oxycodone pills pills. The criminal complaints are linked here.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Assaulted In Mercer Co. Incident

A Mercer County man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted another man late last week in nearby Mercer County. According to State Police, an unidentified 64-year-old Sandy Lake man, who is also a township supervisor, began working on a culvert on Park Road in Sandy Lake Township around 6 p.m. on Friday (July 8th).
MERCER COUNTY, PA

