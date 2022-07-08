ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden signs order aimed at protecting abortion and emergency contraception access, but it isn't clear how much it will actually do

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpOEt_0gYzQ6EF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oZeV_0gYzQ6EF00
President Joe Biden.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to protect abortion access.
  • The move came after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
  • The executive order aims to expand access to medication abortions and contraception.

President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court tossed out federal abortion rights two weeks ago.

The move comes as the White House faces intense pressure from Democrats to take action in response to the Supreme Court's conservative majority overturning Roe v. Wade , the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago. Biden cannot legally reinstate the constitutional right to abortion but can take steps to protect abortion access as several Republican-led states have imposed restrictions on the procedure.

Biden on Friday slammed the Supreme Court's decision as "terrible, extreme," and "totally wrongheaded."

"This was not a decision driven by the Constitution," he said. "Despite what those justices in the majority said, this was not a decision driven by history."

He added: "It was about a deep-, long-seated antipathy toward Roe and the broader right to privacy."

Democrats, who hold a slim majority in the Senate, lack the 60 votes necessary to codify Roe v. Wade into law, which would restore abortion rights at the federal level. Biden said last week that he supported eliminating the Senate filibuster, a 60-vote requirement for legislation to pass, specifically to restore abortion rights. But Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema oppose the move. Democratic leaders, including Biden, have urged voters to expand the Democratic majority in November so they may advance legislation to protect abortion rights.

Biden, in his remarks on Friday, again encouraged voters to elect Democrats in the midterm elections who support abortion rights.

"I don't think the court, or for that matter, Republicans, who for decades have pushed the extreme agenda, have a clue about the power of American women," he said. "But they're about to find out, in my view. It's my hope and strong belief that women will, in fact, turn out in record numbers to reclaim the rights that have been taken from them by the court."

Biden added: "Let me be clear: While I wish it had not come to this, this is the fastest route available. The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law codifying Roe, which I will sign immediately upon its passage."

The president is set to direct the Department of Health and Human Services to protect and expand access to abortion care, including federally approved medication abortion, according to a White House fact sheet. The executive order also seeks to protect patients' digital and medical privacy rights and instructs the department to ensure emergency healthcare for pregnant women and to expand reproductive-healthcare services, including contraception access and family planning.

The White House, along with Attorney General Merrick Garland, will establish an interagency task force to coordinate the response. The White House and Garland will also gather pro-bono lawyers to defend women who travel out of state to get an abortion where it is legal.

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, some Democrats have called for Biden to set up abortion clinics on federal lands in states where the procedure has been banned, though the White House has opposed the idea. The White House also shut down a push from the party's left wing to expand the number of justices who sit on the Supreme Court, in an attempt to offset the 6-3 conservative majority.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Business Insider

VP Kamala Harris says Democrats didn't codify Roe v. Wade because they 'believed certain issues are just settled'

VP Kamala Harris told CBS that Democrats didn't codify Roe v. Wade because it was "just settled." President Biden signed an executive order to fortify abortion rights. After the Supreme Court decision leaked, the White House scrambled to safeguard abortion rights. Vice President Kamala Harris defended Democrats for not codifying...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Merrick Garland
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Kinzinger on Cipollone testimony: There wasn't 'any contradiction of what anybody said' to the Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Pat Cipollone's testimony didn't refute "what anybody said" to Jan. 6 panel. Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson. A Jan. 6 rep said Cipollone reinforced "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct," per CBS. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said attorney Pat Cipollone's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Emergency Contraception#Abortion Law#Medical Abortion#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Getty Images#The White House#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Republican#Senate
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy