CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been 25 years since India and Cody Smith of Champaign County were first reported missing. The case of India and Cody caught the attention of the nation back in 1997. It was even featured as a documentary in Forensics: You Decide in the episode “Nature’s Evidence.”

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO