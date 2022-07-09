Brooke Jenkins sworn in as SF's new district attorney

San Francisco's new district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, was sworn in on Friday at City Hall.

Mayor London Breed started the ceremony saying the city needs accountability.

"Despite even being victims of crime and experiencing challenges with our criminal justice system, they have said time and time again. Yes, we want accountability. But we also don't want to abandon our values to reform our criminal justice system, so that it is fairer, and it provides the safety that we need in a city like San Francisco."

Mayor London Breed speaking ahead of Brooke Jenkins' swearing in as new San Francisco district attorney

Mayor Breed said she didn't take the decision in selecting a new district attorney lightly.

"When meeting and talking to Brooke and hearing her understanding of the issues and the balance that she brings to the table. I am so proud that she stepped up. She put her career on the line, because not only does she care about safety and the future of this city for her own family she cared about it for all San Franciscans."

After being sworn in, Jenkins took to the podium. "Starting today, drug crime laws will be enforced in this city," she said.

"We can no longer turn a blind eye to the gun violence that is going on. In our black community here. The families of this violence deserve justice."

Jenkins is no stranger to politics or the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Jenkins is a former assistant district attorney, who quit her job and led the recall effort to oust Chesa Boudin.

She has been appointed by Mayor London Breed . Some say Breed said she chose Jenkins because of her experience as a prosecutor.

Mayor London Breed announces Brooke Jenkins as San Francisco's new district attorney following the recall of Chesa Boudin.

Jenkins has said that she will "restore" accountability and consequences to our criminal justice system here in San Francisco.

On Friday, ahead of Jenkins' swearing in, former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin released a statement writing:

She quit her job in October after clashing with Boudin over his management style and what she considered lax policies toward criminals.

Boudin did away with cash bail.

Recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin told ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz in May that Mayor London Breed would appoint Brooke Jenkins if he was removed from office.

He rarely used gang enhancements. And he vowed to not charge minors as adults.

Jenkins is seen as someone who will could continue on as a progressive, but not go to the extremes her predecessor was criticized for.

Jenkins will hold the position until November when voters will decide the next DA in a special election.

She says she will run - and many think Boudin will as well.

San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins sat down with ABC7 to talk about how she plans to address the issues the city is facing.

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier says the move by Mayor Breed makes sense.

"She was looking for someone who could continue as sort of a progressive area but not go to the extremes that she saw Chesa Boudin do," said Matier.

On Friday, ahead of Jenkins' swearing in, former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin released a statement writing: