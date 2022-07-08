House panel probes reproductive health data collection
By Andrew Solender
Axios
3 days ago
A House committee is launching an investigation into companies' handling of reproductive health data in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Why it matters: The move comes as voters who support abortion rights push for Democrats in Congress to counter a wave of abortion restrictions in...
A Minnesota judge on Monday struck down several of the state's longstanding abortion restrictions as unconstitutional, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that doctors administer all abortions. The big picture: The ruling comes as Minnesota providers prepare for increased demand from patients in surrounding states that are expected to ban or restrict the procedure in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. Background: While the right to an abortion is protected by the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling Doe v. Gomez, laws regulating and restricting the procedure had been in place for years.In...
The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday released guidance saying that health providers who perform abortions in emergency situations are protected under federal law regardless of what bans are in place in their states. Why it matters: The move is aimed at giving assurances to abortion providers who...
Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview with CBS News that prior to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Americans took the right to have an abortion for granted. Driving the news: Harris said in the interview, which is set to air Sunday, that Democrats failed to codify...
The House plans to vote on bills to protect abortion rights and crack down on mass shootings when members of Congress return from recess next week. Why it matters: The votes are in response to two major events that rocked the country during Congress’ two-week break: the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade, and a July 4 mass shooting in Illinois.
President Biden on Sunday encouraged abortion rights activists to "keep protesting," ABC News reported. The big picture: Over 1,000 protesters marched to the White House on Saturday, calling on Biden to do more to protect access to abortion, according to the New York Times. The protest came just a day...
Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote to leadership at Meta last week to press the company about reports it has been "censoring posts containing accurate information about abortion" since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a letter shared exclusively with Axios. Driving the news:...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said on Sunday that he thinks President Biden should fire Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for misleading Americans on the state of the economy. The big picture: Yellen said in an interview with ABC's "This Week" in mid-June that she does not believe a recession is "inevitable."
Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended abortion rights protesters who gathered outside of a restaurant where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," saying they were exercising their right to free speech. Driving the news: Kavanaugh was eating at a restaurant called Morton's last week when...
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon's criminal trial for contempt of Congress will continue as planned on July 18, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols held on Monday. Driving the news: "I see no reason for extending this case any further," Nichols said. The big picture: The pre-trial hearing occurred...
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone "did not contradict anybody" in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, committee members said on Sunday. The big picture: Cipollone testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Friday in a closed-door interview. He was subpoenaed after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony at the most recent Jan. 6 hearing.
Pharmaceutical company HRA Pharma submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration on Monday asking to sell a birth control bill over-the-counter, rather than via prescription. Why it matters: If approved, it would be the first ever birth control pill to be available over-the-counter in the U.S. The application...
Former President Trump said he has waived executive privilege to allow Steve Bannon to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, according to a letter he sent his former adviser on Saturday. What's new: The Justice Department said Trump's attorney Justin Clark told the FBI in a June 29 interview "that...
A majority of Democrats say they would prefer a new candidate over President Biden on the ballot in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll published Monday. Why it matters: Decades-high inflation, high gas prices, low approval ratings and concerns about Biden's age are all hurdles for...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely this week while in quarantine as the Senate prepares to return from recess, his spokesperson Justin Goodman said Sunday. What they're saying: The fully vaccinated and double-boosted Schumer "has very mild symptoms," Goodman said in...
What comes after neoliberalism? The answer, according to Harvard economist Dani Rodrik, is "productivism" — a new consensus, seen across the political spectrum, that ditches globalism and laissez-faire capitalism for something more local and state-directed. Why it matters: Productivism is a broad enough church to cover both Donald Trump...
"Red flag" laws — which allow judges to confiscate guns from people who threaten violence — tend to be toothless unless they have a local champion: A sheriff, district attorney or other authority figure who makes it their business to teach people to use them effectively, experts say.
