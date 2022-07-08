Vasquez Stays Hot; RiverDogs Win Fourth Straight Game

Mount Pleasant coastal Italian restaurant, SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar, was selected for the third year in a row as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner. SAVI offers guests a variety of wine flights, selected by SAVI’s in-house sommeliers, including co-owner and certified sommelier Ty Raju, along with 150+ wines by the bottle and a list of 35+ wines by the glass. The restaurant also offers the SAVI Society Wine Club, which provides guests the opportunity to sample wines from around the world on a monthly basis. Members can visit anytime with a guest for their monthly tasting of 5-6 premium wines, and can leave with two bottles of their choosing to take home. To learn more about membership, click here.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO