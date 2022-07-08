ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Vasquez Stays Hot; RiverDogs Win Fourth Straight Game

By Holy City Sinner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilly Vasquez continued his success at the plate, as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park by a score of 8-4. The game was played in front of a crowd of 5, 351. Down 4-2 in the bottom of the...

RiverDogs Emerge with 6-2 Win in Rain-Shortened Game; Second Game Postponed

The Charleston RiverDogs slugged three home runs in five innings of action on Sunday afternoon, winning a rain-shortened game by a 6-2 score over the Augusta GreenJackets at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was resumed in the bottom of the second inning after being suspended on Saturday night. 2,952 fans witnessed the resumption. The second game of the doubleheader, Sunday’s originally scheduled game, was postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a date to be determined in Augusta.
CHARLESTON, SC
Battery Shut Out 0-3 By Birmingham

The Charleston Battery were shut out Saturday at Patriots Point in a 0-3 loss to Birmingham Legion FC. The turbulent evening started with thunderstorms and an hour-long weather delay, and the Battery were outshot 16-to-six while picking up eight yellow cards during the frustrating evening. The Black and Yellow created several chances in the match but could not break through the Birmingham defense.
CHARLESTON, SC
The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs Announces South Arts’ 2021 Southern Prize and State Fellowships Exhibition

The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents South Arts’ 2021 Southern Prize and State Fellowships Exhibition, on view July 15th – August 28th, 2022 at City Gallery. South Arts’ 2021 Southern Prize and State Fellowships Exhibition is a touring exhibition of the award and fellowship recipients....
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Augusta, GA
Charleston, SC
Augusta, GA
Founder of CharlotteBergerPR Named SC Women in Business Award Winner

CharlotteBergerPR (CBPR), a local PR firm, today announced that its founder, Charlotte Berger (right), has been named a recipient of Charleston Business Magazine’s 2022 South Carolina Women in Business Award. This award recognizes women in the state of South Carolina who have risen to the top of their respective fields across the business and entrepreneurial worlds. Berger is one of 54 women honored this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
Yelp Releases Their List of the Top 25 Places to Eat in Charleston

Yelp Charleston today released their list of the Top 25 Places to Eat in Charleston this morning – and you may be surprised by some of the entries. To celebrate the list and the restaurants featured, Yelp Charleston is hosting a series of free events and promos throughout the month of July.
CHARLESTON, SC
A Decade at the Top: Charleston Again Named Travel + Leisure’s Best U.S. City

For the tenth consecutive year, readers of Travel + Leisure magazine have named Charleston the Best U.S. City in the publication’s annual World’s Best Awards. In addition, the Holy City was chosen as the 23rd best city in the world (down from 18th a year ago). Charleston was the only American city to make the world list.
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton Medical Center Welcomes Matt Woods as Director of Imaging

WALTERBORO – Colleton Medical Center welcomes Matt Woods (right) as the new Director of Imaging. Before joining Colleton Medical Center, Woods served as Practice Director for Radiology Partners in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he led and implemented several successful projects positively impacting patient care. “We are excited to welcome Matt...
WALTERBORO, SC
This Month in SC History: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Opens to Traffic

Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. This July marks the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. The bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, officially opened to traffic on July 16, 2005, following a week-long celebration. The bridge is named after Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former US Congressman and state senator who campaigned for the funding needed to construct the bridge.
CHARLESTON, SC
SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar Wins Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Mount Pleasant coastal Italian restaurant, SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar, was selected for the third year in a row as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner. SAVI offers guests a variety of wine flights, selected by SAVI’s in-house sommeliers, including co-owner and certified sommelier Ty Raju, along with 150+ wines by the bottle and a list of 35+ wines by the glass. The restaurant also offers the SAVI Society Wine Club, which provides guests the opportunity to sample wines from around the world on a monthly basis. Members can visit anytime with a guest for their monthly tasting of 5-6 premium wines, and can leave with two bottles of their choosing to take home. To learn more about membership, click here.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Ellis Roberts, Candidate for State House District 110, Raises Over $40,000

Over the weekend, Ellis Roberts, the Democratic nominee for South Carolina State House District 110, reported raising $40,277 since announcing his candidacy on March 25th of this year. Roberts reported raising $38,294.00 during the second quarter and has $36,613.10 on-hand. House District 110 is currently held by Republican William Cogswell...
CHARLESTON, SC
HCS Patreon Supporters

Thanks to your support, Holy City Sinner can not only continue providing the content you already love, but also expand to include new and exciting features and products!. For as little as $2 per month, you can join this esteemed list of saints that support Holy City Sinner’s mission of providing the Charleston community with the best information about the city’s daily goings-on.
CHARLESTON, SC
CJCC Hosting Dialogues to Learn Form Those with Lived Experience in the Local Criminal Justice System

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, or CJCC, is seeking community members with lived experiences in Charleston County’s criminal justice system (both those who are survivors of crime and those who have been charged with a crime) to participate in confidential community dialogue sessions to discuss their experiences and help us all improve our local criminal justice system. Findings will be compiled and presented to local leadership.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

