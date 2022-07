Annie Pearl Grant Roberts, age 69, of Uhrichsville, entered into the joy of the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born October 1, 1952, in Opelika, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Fannie Lue Menefield Grant. As a young lady, Annie moved with her family to Tuscarawas County, where she graduated from Claymont High School. She was a homemaker and was at one time employed by the Marriott Grand Ocean Resort in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

UHRICHSVILLE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO