Nelson Lee Perrine, 77, of Leesville, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. As his final illness drew to a close, he held on to be with his family to celebrate Father’s Day, his wife’s recent birthday, their wedding anniversary, and his favorite holiday, Independence Day. Born April 1, 1945, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Louie Perrine and Hazel Mildred (George) Perrine Shaffer.

LEESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO