CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – There were two sightings of what appears to be an alligator in the Kalamazoo River. The Whitehouse Nature Center is closed July 10, after two independent sightings of what appears to be a 4-foot or 5-foot long alligator in the same general area of the Kalamazoo River where it runs through the nature center, Albion College said.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO