Nanotube abundance from non-negative matrix factorization of Raman spectra as an example of chemical purity from open source machine learning

By Elijah Flores
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chemical purity of materials is important for semiconductors, including the carbon nanotube material system, which is emerging in semiconductor applications. One approach to get statistically meaningful abundances and/or concentrations is to measure a large number of small samples. Automated multivariate classification algorithms can be used to draw conclusions from such...

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
The heterogeneous pharmacological medical biochemical network PharMeBINet

Heterogeneous biomedical pharmacological databases are important for multiple fields in bioinformatics. Hetionet is a freely available database combining diverse entities and relationships from 29 public resources. Therefore, it is used as the basis for this project. 19 additional pharmacological medical and biological databases such as CTD, DrugBank, and ClinVar are parsed and integrated into Neo4j. Afterwards, the information is merged into the Hetionet structure. Different mapping methods are used such as external identification systems or name mapping. The resulting open-source Neo4j database PharMeBINet has 2,869,407 different nodes with 66 labels and 15,883,653 relationships with 208 edge types. It is a heterogeneous database containing interconnected information on ADRs, diseases, drugs, genes, gene variations, proteins, and more. Relationships between these entities represent drug-drug interactions or drug-causes-ADR relations, to name a few. It has much potential for developing further data analyses including machine learning applications. A web application for accessing the database is free to use for everyone and available at https://pharmebi.net. Additionally, the database is deposited on Zenodo at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6578218.
Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
Deciphering the regulatory logic of a chromatin domain boundary

The boundaries of chromatin domains have an important role in genome organization and regulation. A comprehensive genetic dissection of a domain boundary in vivo provides insights into how boundary elements function and cooperate to mediate insulation between chromatin domains. Vertebrate genomes are organized into topologically associating domains (TADs), which are...
Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

To date, there have been few dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory, and fully controlled quantitative experiments have been limited to frequencies in the millihertz regime. Here we introduce a fully characterized experiment at frequencies in the hertz regime, which allows a quantitative determination of the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42"‰Hz in bending motion. A large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces a gravitationally induced motion of the high-quality-factor resonant detector beam with amplitudes up to 10âˆ’11"‰m. The sub-picometre-resolution measurement is made possible by a setup that combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation; a temperature-stable environment; heterodyne laser interferometry; and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's law of gravitation. Amplitude measurements at varying beam distances follow an inverse square law and agree with theoretical predictions to within approximately three percent. Furthermore, we extract the value of the gravitational constant G and near-field gravitational energy flow. We expect our experiment to enable progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse square law and gravitational shielding.
Daily briefing: COVID variants spotted early in sewage

Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants detected in wastewater up to two weeks before they turned up in tests in clinics. Plus, the first image from the Webb telescope comes early and how to find, read and organize papers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature...
SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
Author Correction: Skeletal editing through direct nitrogen deletion of secondary amines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03448-9 Published online 12 May 2021. The key reagents used in this study for nitrogen deletion belong to a class of compounds (N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides), some of which have been shown to mutate genetic material. We are currently investigating the mutagenicity of 1c; as this is currently not known, we adviseÂ that 1c should be used with appropriate caution. Please see Banks et al.1 and references therein for predictive quantitative structure activity relationships for the mutagenicity of N-acyloxy-N-alkoxyamides. We thank Steven Glover for raising this safety concern.
Author Correction: MiDAS 4: A global catalogue of full-length 16S rRNA gene sequences and taxonomy for studies of bacterial communities in wastewater treatment plants

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29438-7, published online 07 April 2022. The original version of this Article included the following errors in reference citations:. It incorrectly cited 'Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth's multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 551, 457"“463 (2017)' and 'Peterson, J. et al. The NIH...
SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
Hollow nanoparticles synthesized via Ostwald ripening and their upconversion luminescence-mediated Boltzmann thermometry over a wide temperature range

Upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) with hollow structures exhibit many fascinating optical properties due to their special morphology. However, there are few reports on the exploration of hollow UCNPs and their optical applications, mainly because of the difficulty in constructing hollow structures by conventional methods. Here, we report a one-step template-free method to synthesize NaBiF4:Yb,Er (NBFYE) hollow UCNPs via Ostwald ripening under solvothermal conditions. Moreover, we also elucidate the possible formation mechanism of hollow nanoparticles (HNPs) by studying the growth process of nanoparticles in detail. By changing the contents of polyacrylic acid and H2O in the reaction system, the central cavity size of NBFYE nanoparticles can be adjusted. Benefiting from the structural characteristics of large internal surface area and high surface permeability, NBFYE HNPs exhibit excellent luminescence properties under 980"‰nm near-infrared irradiation. Importantly, NBFYE hollow UCNPs can act as self-referenced ratiometric luminescent thermometers under 980"‰nm laser irradiation, which are effective over a wide temperature range from 223"‰K to 548"‰K and have a maximum sensitivity value of 0.0065"‰Kâˆ’1 at 514"‰K. Our work clearly demonstrates a novel method for synthesizing HNPs and develops their applications, which provides a new idea for constructing hollow structure UCNPs and will also encourage researchers to further explore the optical applications of hollow UCNPs.
Prediction of the potential distribution of the predatory mite Neoseiulus californicus (McGregor) in China under current and future climate scenarios

Neoseiulus californicus is a predatory mite with a wide global distribution that can effectively control a variety of pest mites. In this study, MaxEnt was used to analyse the potential distribution of N. californicus in China and the BCC-CSM2-MR model was used to predict changes in the suitable areas for the mite from 2021 to 2100 under the scenarios of SSP126, SSP245 and SSP585. The results showed that (1) the average of area under curve value of the model was over 0.95, which demonstrated an excellent model accuracy. (2) Annual mean temperature (Bio1), precipitation of coldest quarter (Bio19), and precipitation of driest quarter (Bio17) were the main climatic variables that affected and controlled the potential distribution of N. californicus, with suitable ranges of 6.97"“23.27Â Â°C, 71.36"“3924.8Â mm, and 41.94"“585.08Â mm, respectively. (3) The suitable areas for N. californicus were mainly distributed in the southern half of China, with a total suitable area of 226.22"‰Ã—"‰104 km2 in current. Under the future climate scenario, compared with the current scenario, lowly and moderately suitable areas of N. californicus increased, while highly suitable areas decreased. Therefore, it may be necessary to cultivate high-temperature resistant strains of N. californicus to adapt to future environmental changes.
The expanding role of National Metrology Institutes in the quantum era

Emerging quantum technologies pose new measurement challenges, but also offer previously unknown measurement solutions. National metrology institutes are playing a leading role in this fast evolving world. Either Lord Kelvin, the inventor of the absolute temperature scale, or Peter Drucker, the man who invented modern business management, may have coined...
Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
DeepLoop robustly maps chromatin interactions from sparse allele-resolved or single-cell Hi-C data at kilobase resolution

Mapping chromatin loops from noisy Hi-C heatmaps remains a major challenge. Here we present DeepLoop, which performs rigorous bias correction followed by deep-learning-based signal enhancement for robust chromatin interaction mapping from low-depth Hi-C data. DeepLoop enables loop-resolution, single-cell Hi-C analysis. It also achieves a cross-platform convergence between different Hi-C protocols and micrococcal nuclease (micro-C). DeepLoop allowed us to map the genetic and epigenetic determinants of allele-specific chromatin interactions in the human genome. We nominate new loci with allele-specific interactions governed by imprinting or allelic DNA methylation. We also discovered that, in the inactivated X chromosome (Xi), local loops at the DXZ4 'megadomain' boundary escape X-inactivation but the FIRRE 'superloop' locus does not. Importantly, DeepLoop can pinpoint heterozygous single-nucleotide polymorphisms and large structure variants that cause allelic chromatin loops, many of which rewire enhancers with transcription consequences. Taken together, DeepLoop expands the use of Hi-C to provide loop-resolution insights into the genetics of the three-dimensional genome.
Mucosal viral infection induces a regulatory T cell activation phenotype distinct from tissue residency in mouse and human tissues

Regulatory T cells (Tregs) mediate immune homeostasis, yet also facilitate nuanced immune responses during infection, balancing pathogen control while limiting host inflammation. Recent studies have identified Treg populations in non-lymphoid tissues that are phenotypically distinct from Tregs in lymphoid tissues (LT), including performance of location-dependent roles. Mucosal tissues serve as critical barriers to microbes while performing unique physiologic functions, so we sought to identify distinct phenotypical and functional aspects of mucosal Tregs in the female reproductive tract. In healthy human and mouse vaginal mucosa, we found that Tregs are highly activated compared to blood or LT Tregs. To determine if this phenotype reflects acute activation or a general signature of vaginal tract (VT)-residency, we infected mice with HSV-2 to discover that VT Tregs express granzyme-B (GzmB) and acquire a VT Treg signature distinct from baseline. To determine the mechanisms that drive GzmB expression, we performed ex vivo assays to reveal that a combination of type-I interferons and interleukin-2 is sufficient for GzmB expression. Together, we highlight that VT Tregs are activated at steady state and become further activated in response to infection; thus, they may exert robust control of local immune responses, which could have implications for mucosal vaccine design.
A prospective study using an individualized nomogram to predict the success rate of external cephalic version

To establish a clinical-based nomogram for predicting the success rate of external cephalic version (ECV) through a prospective study. This was a single-center prospective study that collected eligible breech pregnant women. 152 participants were enrolled in the training cohort, who received ECV procedures performed by a single operator. We used the training cohort to establish regression equations and prediction models. These variables include maternal factors (age, operation gestational age, pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index), operation BMI, BMI increase, multipara), ultrasound factors (fetal weight estimation, amniotic fluid index, placental location, type of breech presentation, spinal position), and anesthesia. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to screen the factors affecting the success of ECV. A nomogram scoring model was established based on these factors. And C-index, DCA (Decision Curve Analysis) and calibration curve, Hosmer"“Lemeshow test was used to verify the prediction effect of the model. Finally, 33 participants were enrolled in the testing cohort who received ECV with an unrestricted operator. We used C-index, DCA (decision curve analysis), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow to verify the application value of the prediction model. The calibration curves and ROC curves of both the training cohort and testing cohort are plotted for internal and external validation of the model. The ECV success rate of the training cohort was 62.5%. Univariate analysis showed that the predictors related to the success rate of ECV were age, BMI increase value, AFI (amniotic fluid index), breech type, placental location, spinal position, anesthesia, and multipara. The prediction thresholds of the corresponding indexes were calculated according to the Youden index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that BMI increase"‰â‰¥"‰3.85Â kg/m2, AFI"‰â‰¥"‰10.6Â cm, anesthesia, multipara, and non-anterior placenta were independent predictors of ECV success. Through the internal and external validation, it is confirmed that the model has a good calibration and prediction ability. Our nomogram has a good ability to predict the success rate of ECV.
Low self-esteem and the formation of global self-performance estimates in emerging adulthood

High self-esteem, an overall positive evaluation of self-worth, is a cornerstone of mental health. Previously we showed that people with low self-esteem differentially construct beliefs about momentary self-worth derived from social feedback. However, it remains unknown whether these anomalies extend to constructing beliefs about self-performance in a non-social context, in the absence of external feedback. Here, we examined this question using a novel behavioral paradigm probing subjects' self-performance estimates with or without external feedback. We analyzed data from young adults (N"‰="‰57) who were selected from a larger community sample (N"‰="‰2402) on the basis of occupying the bottom or top 10% of a reported self-esteem distribution. Participants performed a series of short blocks involving two perceptual decision-making tasks with varying degrees of difficulty, with or without feedback. At the end of each block, they had to decide on which task they thought they performed best, and gave subjective task ratings, providing two measures of self-performance estimates. We found no robust evidence of differences in objective performance between high and low self-esteem participants. Nevertheless, low self-esteem participants consistently underestimated their performance as expressed in lower subjective task ratings relative to high self-esteem participants. These results provide an initial window onto how cognitive processes underpinning the construction of self-performance estimates across different contexts map on to global dispositions relevant to mental health such as self-esteem.
Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Regulation of AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR condensation and nucleo-cytoplasmic partitioning

Auxin critically regulates plant growth and development. Auxin-driven transcriptional responses are mediated through the AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR (ARF) family of transcription factors. ARF protein condensation attenuates ARF activity, resulting in dramatic shifts in the auxin transcriptional landscape. Here, we perform a forward genetics screen for ARF hypercondensation, identifying an F-box protein, which we named AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR F-BOX1 (AFF1). Functional characterization of SCFAFF1 revealed that this E3 ubiquitin ligase directly interacts with ARF19 and ARF7 to regulate their accumulation, condensation, and nucleo-cytoplasmic partitioning. Mutants defective in AFF1 display attenuated auxin responsiveness, and developmental defects, suggesting that SCFAFF1 -mediated regulation of ARF protein drives aspects of auxin response and plant development.
