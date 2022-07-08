Pure Hockey Expanding Into Southlake

Photo: Official

It appears as if Pure Hockey will open a second Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex location, this time in Southlake. Pure Hockey currently has only one location in the Lone Star State, and it’s at 8700 Preston Rd. in Plano. The newest location for the retail shop will be at 2956 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX 76092, according to state licensing information. There’s no word on when it might open to the public.

Pure Hockey offers skates, sticks, protective gear, jerseys, accessories, and more. According to Pure Hockey’s Facebook page, the Massachusetts-based brand is the largest hockey equipment retailer in the U.S.

David Nectow and Sal Tiano acquired several sporting goods stores in Massachusetts back in 2002, and Pure Hockey is now the parent company for more than 50 hockey retail stores and two E-commerce businesses under the brands Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie.

Pure Hockey store managers are former hockey players or are “extremely passionate” about the game, according to the company’s website. “For us, it’s not about getting you to spend as much money as possible, it’s about making sure you leave the store knowing you were treated well, fitted properly, educated about the products and satisfied with your purchase.”