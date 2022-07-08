ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Significant hot hand effect in the game of cricket

By Sumit Kumar Ram
Cover picture for the articleWe investigate the predictability and persistence of individual and team performance (hot-hand effect) by analyzing the complete recorded history of international cricket. We introduce an original temporal representation of performance streaks, which is suitable to be modelled as a self-exciting point process. We confirm the presence of predictability and hot-hands across...

Sumit Kumar
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#Cricket Field#Null Distribution
Sports
