ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Noisy propagation of Gaussian states in optical media with finite bandwidth

By Berihu Teklu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe address propagation and entanglement of Gaussian states in optical media characterised by nontrivial spectral densities. In particular, we consider environments with a finite bandwidth \(J(\omega ) = J_0 \left[ \theta (\omega -\Omega ) - \theta (\omega - \Omega - \delta )\right] \), and show that in the low temperature regime...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Exploration of glassy state in Prussian blue analogues

Prussian blue analogues (PBAs) are archetypes of microporous coordination polymers/metal"“organic frameworks whose versatile composition allows for diverse functionalities. However, developments in PBAs have centred solely on their crystalline state, and the glassy state of PBAs has not been explored. Here we describe the preparation of the glassy state of PBAs via a mechanically induced crystal-to-glass transformation and explore their properties. The preservation of short-range metal"“ligand"“metal connectivity is confirmed, enabling the framework-based functionality and semiconductivity in the glass. The transformation also generates unconventional CNâˆ’ vacancies, followed by the reduction of metal sites. This leads to significant porosity enhancement in recrystallised PBA, enabled by further accessibility of isolated micropores. Finally, mechanical stability under stress for successful vitrification is correlated to defect contents and interstitial water. Our results demonstrate how mechanochemistry provides opportunities to explore glassy states of molecular framework materials in which the stable liquid state is absent.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Light People: Professor Xianfeng Chen spoke about integrated photonics

In 1969, Stewart E. Miller published "Integrated optics: an introduction", which outlined a proposal for a miniature form of laser beam circuitry, marking the first research paper about what is now known as integrated photonics. Now half a century has passed, integrated photonics grew robustly from integrating a limited number of devices and functions towards versatile and industrialized photonic integrated circuits. In this interview, Light: Science & Applications invited Prof. Xianfeng Chen [see the "Short Bio" section] to share his insight about the past, present and future of integrated photonics.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propagation#Bandwidth#Optical Properties#Introduction Engineering#2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Mathematical calculations show that quantum communication across interstellar space should be possible

A team of physicists at the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy has used mathematical calculations to show that quantum communications across interstellar space should be possible. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review D, the group describes their calculations and also the possibility of extraterrestrial beings attempting to communicate with us using such signaling.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Multiple magnetic orders in LaFeAsPO uncover universality of iron-pnictide superconductors

The iron-pnictide superconductors have generated tremendous excitement as the competition between magnetism and superconductivity has allowed unique in-roads towards elucidating a microscopic theory of unconventional high-temperature superconductivity. In addition to the stripe spin density wave (\({C}_{2M}^{a}\)) phase observed in the parent compounds of all iron-pnictide superconductors, two novel magnetic orders have recently been discovered in different parent structures: an out-of-plane collinear double-Q (\({C}_{4M}^{c}\)) structure in the hole-doped (Ca, Sr, Ba)1-x(Na)xFe2As2 and Ba1-xKxFe2As2 families, and a spin vortex crystal "hedgehog" (\({C}_{4M}^{{ab}}\)) structure in the CaKFe4As4 family. Using neutron diffraction, we demonstrate that LaFeAs1-xPxO contains all three magnetic orders within a single-phase diagram as a function of substitution, all of which compete strongly with superconductivity. Our experimental observations combined with theoretical modeling demonstrate how the reduction in electronic correlations by chemical substitution results in larger Fermi surfaces and the sequential stabilization of multiple magnetic anisotropies. Our work presents a unified narrative for the competing magnetic and superconducting phases observed in various iron-pnictide systems with different crystal structures and chemistry.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
IFLScience

Whirlpools Of Electricity Observed For The First Time

Physicists have observed eddies of electricity made by electrons interacting in a manner similar to water molecules in whirlpools, at last confirming theoreticians' longstanding predictions. When teaching electricity, a popular but much-criticized analogy is of water flowing through pipes, with voltage being the counterpart of a change in height, and...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Active control of dielectric nanoparticle optical resonance through electrical charging

A novel method for active control of resonance position of dielectric nanoparticles by increasing the excess charges carried by the nanoparticles is proposed in this paper. We show that as the excess charges carried by the particle increase, the oscillation frequency of excess charges will gradually increase, when it is equal to the incident frequency, resonance occurs due to resonant excitation of the excess charges. What is more, the formula of charges carried by an individual particle required to excite the resonance at any wavelength position is proposed. The resonance position can be directly controlled by means of particle charging, and the enhancement of resonance intensity is more obvious. This work has opened new avenues for the active control of plasmon resonances, which shows great promise for realizing tunable optical properties of dielectric nanoparticles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transverse oscillating bubble enhanced laser-driven betatron X-ray radiation generation

Ultrafast high-brightness X-ray pulses have proven invaluable for a broad range of research. Such pulses are typically generated via synchrotron emission from relativistic electron bunches using large-scale facilities. Recently, significantly more compact X-ray sources based on laser-wakefield accelerated (LWFA) electron beams have been demonstrated. In particular, laser-driven sources, where the radiation is generated by transverse oscillations of electrons within the plasma accelerator structure (so-called betatron oscillations) can generate highly-brilliant ultrashort X-ray pulses using a comparably simple setup. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a method to markedly enhance the parameters of LWFA-driven betatron X-ray emission in a proof-of-principle experiment. We show a significant increase in the number of generated photons by specifically manipulating the amplitude of the betatron oscillations by using our novel Transverse Oscillating Bubble Enhanced Betatron Radiation scheme. We realize this through an orchestrated evolution of the temporal laser pulse shape and the accelerating plasma structure. This leads to controlled off-axis injection of electrons that perform large-amplitude collective transverse betatron oscillations, resulting in increased radiation emission. Our concept holds the promise for a method to optimize the X-ray parameters for specific applications, such as time-resolved investigations with spatial and temporal atomic resolution or advanced high-resolution imaging modalities, and the generation of X-ray beams with even higher peak and average brightness.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

First experimental evidence supporting Hamilton's rule regarding kin selection in economic decision-making

Hamilton's rule—the mathematical relation quantifying the idea that genetically related subjects are more likely to help each other, even at the expense of their own survival—has been observed in many animal species, but it had yet to be tested in financial decision-making contexts. Now, in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, MIT Sloan School of Management Prof. Andrew W. Lo and Hebrew University School of Business Prof. Moshe Levy have found strong support for this rule in an experiment involving monetary transactions among human subjects with varying degrees of genetic relatedness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological electronic structure of YbMgBi and CaMgBi

Zintl compounds have been extensively studied for their outstanding thermoelectric properties, but their electronic structure remains largely unexplored. Here, we present a detailed investigation of the electronic structure of the isostructural thermopower materials YbMg2Bi2 and CaMg2Bi2 using angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and density functional theory (DFT). The ARPES results show a significantly smaller Fermi surface and Fermi velocity in CaMg2Bi2 than in YbMg2Bi2. Our ARPES results also reveal that in the case of YbMg2Bi2, Yb-4f states reside well below the Fermi level and likely have a negligible impact on transport properties. To properly model the position of 4f-states, as well as the overall electronic structure, a Hubbard U at the Yb sites and spin-orbit coupling (SOC) have to be included in the DFT calculations. The theoretical results reveal that both materials belong to a Z2 topological class and host topological surface states around EF. Due to the intrinsic hole doping, the topological states reside above the Fermi level, inaccessible by ARPES. Our results also suggest that in addition to SOC, vacancies and the resulting hole doping play an important role in the transport properties of these materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Superconducting quantum interference at the atomic scale

In the version of this article initially published, there was a typographical error in the x-axis label of Fig. 1b, where the label now reading "Impurity"“superconductor coupling" originally appeared as "Impurity"“semiconductor coupling." The figure has been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Terahertz thermal curve analysis for label-free identification of pathogens

In this study, we perform a thermal curve analysis with terahertz (THz) metamaterials to develop a label-free identification tool for pathogens such as bacteria and yeasts. The resonant frequency of the metasensor coated with a bacterial layer changes as a function of temperature; this provides a unique fingerprint specific to the individual microbial species without the use of fluorescent dyes and antibodies. Differential thermal curves obtained from the temperature-dependent resonance exhibit the peaks consistent with bacterial phases, such as growth, thermal inactivation, DNA denaturation, and cell wall destruction. In addition, we can distinguish gram-negative bacteria from gram-positive bacteria which show strong peaks in the temperature range of cell wall destruction. Finally, we perform THz melting curve analysis on the mixture of bacterial species in which the pathogenic bacteria are successfully distinguished from each other, which is essential for practical clinical and environmental applications such as in blood culture.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced leaf turnover and nitrogen recycling sustain CO fertilization effect on tree-ring growth

Whether increased photosynthates under elevated atmospheric CO2 could translate into sustained biomass accumulation in forest trees remains uncertain. Here we demonstrate how tree radial growth is closely linked to litterfall dynamics, which enhances nitrogen recycling to support a sustained effect of CO2 fertilization on tree-ring growth. Our ten-year observations in two alpine treeline forests indicated that annual (or seasonal) stem radial increments generally had a positive relationship with the previous year’s (or season’s) litterfall and its associated nitrogen return and resorption. Annual tree-ring width, annual litterfall and annual nitrogen return and resorption all showed an increasing trend during 2007–2017, and most of the variations were explained by elevated atmospheric CO2 rather than climate change. Similar patterns were found in the longer time series of tree-ring width index from 1986–2017. The regional representativeness of our observed patterns was confirmed by the literature data of six other tree species at 11 treeline sites over the Tibetan Plateau. Enhanced nitrogen recycling through increased litterfall under elevated atmospheric CO2 supports a general increasing trend of tree-ring growth in recent decades, especially in cold and nitrogen-poor environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of chiral functional materials based on natural chiral compounds

Optically active polymers and supramolecules that form well-defined assemblies and architectures are important materials with a wide range of applications. Among the variety of chiral building blocks for the preparation of optically active functional materials, amino acids and sugars stand out because of their versatile structures and functional groups. In these chiral units, intra- and intermolecular noncovalent interactions, such as hydrogen bonding and Ï€-stacking, play significant roles in the generation of smart functions. This review summarizes the fabrication and functions of chiral conjugated polyacetylenes and polyarylene ethynylenes and chiral supramolecules based on these natural chiral compounds.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Impact of environmental asymmetry on epithelial morphogenesis

Epithelial folding is a universal biological phenomenon in morphogenesis, typical examples being brain gyri, villi of the intestinal tract, and imaginal discs in invertebrates. During epithelial morphogenesis, the physical constraints imposed by the surrounding microenvironment on epithelial tissue play critical roles in folding morphology. In this study, we focused on the asymmetry of the environmental constraints sandwiching the epithelial sheet and introduced the degree of asymmetry, which indicates whether the basal or apical side of the epithelium is closer to the constraint wall. Then, we investigated the relationship between the degree of asymmetry and epithelial folding morphology using three-dimensional vertex simulations. The results show that the folding patterns of the epithelial sheets change from spot patterns to labyrinth patterns and then to hole patterns as the degree of asymmetry changes. Furthermore, we examined the pattern formation in terms of the equation of out-of-plane displacement of the sheet derived from the mechanical energy functional.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dielectric magnetochiral anisotropy

The combination of chirality and magnetism has steadily grown over the last decennia into an area of intense research. Magnetochiral anisotropy, chirality-induced spin-selectivity and helimagnetism are the most prominent phenomena resulting from this combination, touching different systems like topological (semi-)metals and insulators, quantum magnets, type II multiferroics and enantio-selective synthesis. As an extension to this area, we argue, based on symmetry arguments, that magnetochiral anisotropy will manifest itself in the displacement current in chiral dielectrics in a magnetic field. We confirm this conjecture by the experimental observation of very strong dielectric magnetochiral anisotropy near the ferroelectric phase transitions of triglycine sulfate and Rochelle salt, two of the oldest and most investigated chiral ferroelectrics. This effect opens a new playground in the study and characterisation of all chiral dielectrics. With our discovery, magnetochiral anisotropy now covers the (di)electrical properties of all condensed matter, from insulators to superconductors.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Sulindac acetohydrazide derivativeÂ attenuates against cisplatin induced organ damage by modulation of antioxidant and inflammatory signaling pathways

This study aimed to explore the mechanisms of action of a sulindac acetohydrazide derivative, N'-(4-dimethylaminobenzylidene)-2-1-(4-(methylsulfinyl) benzylidene)-5-fluoro-2-methyl-1H-inden-3-yl) acetohydrazide, against anticancer drug cisplatin induced organ damage. Using a rodent model, various markers of organ function and signaling pathways were examined and validated by molecular docking studies. The study involves five groups of animals: control, DMSO, CDDP, CDDP"‰+"‰DMFM, and DMFM. Biochemical enzyme activity, histopathology, tissue antioxidant, and oxidative stress markers were examined. RT-PCR and western blot analyses were conducted for the expression of inducible cyclooxygenase enzyme (COX-2), nuclear factor kappa beta (NF-ÎºB), p65, IL-1, TNF-Î±, and inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS). Flow cytometry analysis of CD4"‰+"‰TNF-Î±, CD4"‰+"‰COX-2, and CD4"‰+"‰STAT-3 cells in whole blood was performed. Structural and dynamic behavior of DMFM upon binding with receptor molecule molecular docking and dynamic simulations were performed using bioinformatics tools and software. Treatment with DMFM reversed cisplatin-induced malondialdehyde (MDA) and nitric oxide (NO) induction, whereas the activity of glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) in the kidney, heart, liver, and brain tissues were increased. DMFM administration normalized plasma levels of biochemical enzymes. We observed a marked decline in CD4"‰+"‰STAT3, TNF-Î±, and COX2 cell populations in whole blood after treatment with DMFM. DMFM downregulated the expression factors related to inflammation at the mRNA and protein levels, i.e., IL-1, TNF-Î±, iNOS, NF-ÎºB, STAT-3, and COX-2. Dynamic simulations and in silico docking data supports the experimental findings. Our experimental and in silico results illustrated that DMFM may affect protective action against cisplatin-induced brain, heart, liver, and kidney damage via reduction of inflammation and ROS.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy