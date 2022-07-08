ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Three things FEMA could do better, according to a Congresswoman fielding NM fire victims’ calls

By Patrick Lohmann
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUX3A_0gYyvVe700
A home destroyed by the Hermits Peak / Calf Canyon Fires in Mora County, New Mexico. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)

When the ash finally settles from the biggest fire in New Mexico history, it will take congressional might to change how the Federal Emergency Management Agency handles disasters like the one here, according to the member of Congress whose district is left scarred by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon blaze.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez said her office gets at least 10 calls per day lately from constituents frustrated by FEMA or other challenges related to the aftermath of the fire.

She told Source New Mexico in an interview Wednesday that her office can help get some cases moving or provide correct information to FEMA on an individual basis. But that’s not enough, she said.

FEMA reverses course on ‘safe-to-occupy’ home after pressure. But what about everyone else?

She also recently got answers from the agency about why so many cases are being denied.

About one-third of applicants have been deemed ineligible, according to the latest figures, and many other cases are being appealed. The agency has also provided more than $3.7 million to about 1,100 applicants.

“The high rates of denial is very disheartening,” Leger Fernandez told Source New Mexico. “I understand how frustrating it can be to have lost your home, to have survived the calamity of the fire, and then to deal with an agency that’s supposed to help and to get denied. It feels like nobody’s listening to you. And it crushes hope.”

Her office recently intervened on behalf of a family denied aid after they initially applied and again in an appeal after their home was destroyed. FEMA gave four incorrect reasons, including that the home was “safe to occupy” for that denial, though the building was reduced to nothing but rubble and scrap. The agency ultimately gave the family about $40,000 and encouraged others in their situation to appeal and keep in contact with the agency.

FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the congressperson’s criticism, but Leger Fernandez’s office did provide the agency’s response to her inquiry.

Three reasons so many people are getting denied, and what can be done to stop it, according to Leger Fernandez and FEMA:

  • No call backs

FEMA officials make one phone call a day for three days to each applicant, often to ask for additional documents or to set up an inspection.

The agency has been getting “low to no responses,” from applicants, FEMA told Leger Fernandez’s office. They make more than 100 calls a day.

That could be because cell phone users are accustomed to ignoring phone calls that come from out of state, as these FEMA calls tend to do, Leger Fernandez said.

The cell service is spotty in the area, as well.

She urged those seeking FEMA help to answer phone calls, even if they seem sketchy.

If FEMA can’t reach applicants after three attempts, the case is closed until the applicant contacts FEMA.

  • Duplicate applications

If two people from the same household file applications for the same property, FEMA denies both applications, Leger Fernandez said.

A FEMA spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about why the agency denies both applications instead of just choosing one and sending it on to the next step.

Leger Fernandez said she’s asked FEMA to change this practice.

  • Bad addresses

Another problem is that FEMA is potentially consulting a list showing different addresses than what’s on many applicants’ deeds. The rural counties where the fire occurred re-addressed many properties to make them easier for first responders to find.

Leger Fernandez said she’s asked FEMA to be better, generally, about working with applicants instead of issuing blanket denials.

“Once (FEMA) understands the problems, like, we’re seeing duplicates, let’s not deny both duplicates, OK?” she said. “Let’s be careful about the addresses… Do not assume they’re wrong. Defer to the applicant, because the applicant knows where they’re living, right? And to not just do a rejection, but to follow up and have those conversations.”

Congressional leverage

Leger Fernandez said Congress will have an opportunity to raise concerns about FEMA’s response in New Mexico later this summer when funding for the agency is approved, and other hearings could be held.

She said the agency is improving “but still not where they need to be” when it comes to responding to disasters like this one.

She said she doesn’t anticipate introducing legislation, specifically when it comes to curbing the agency’s use of automated denials. She’d need to look into whether such a change would best occur within the agency as a change to its procedures instead of a statute enacted by Congress. But she said she’ll raise the issue when it comes to funding and looking back at what FEMA did right and wrong in this disaster.

But that doesn’t help folks struggling now, she acknowledged.

“There is a commitment by the FEMA Director and by the White House to make sure that they learn from their past mistakes and learn from each disaster so that they are helping the survivors better,” she said. “And we expect the same to happen here. But we don’t want to wait until afterwards. We want to make sure that they start improving their response in real time.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Daily Mail

Greg Abbott has spent $2.9MILLION in taxpayer funds sending 1,700 illegal immigrants in buses to Washington DC: Texas governor's crowdfunding has only raised $112,842

Texas taxpayers are paying the price for Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally to Washington, D.C. As of June 7, $2.9 million in taxpayer funds have sent only 1,778 immigrants to the nation's capital, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) documents – and the figure is expected to rise as more buses have already been deployed and Abbott shows no signs of slowing the stunt.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congresswoman
Source New Mexico

A prescription for disaster

More than 11 weeks after a prescribed burn escaped containment lines 12 miles north of Las Vegas, the public is finally learning more about what went wrong to cause the biggest fire in New Mexico history. In the meantime: Thousands evacuated, homes and livelihoods destroyed, a water supply imperiled, a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Source New Mexico

To deal with the emergency at Bernalillo County jail, is releasing people on the table?

Bernalillo County has tried many different ways to solve the problem of not enough guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Officials have tried putting inmates on lockdown for days at a time so they are easier to watch, paying guards extra to work overtime and paying guards double on some shifts. They’ve tried hiring bonuses, longevity packages, and bringing in the National Guard and county employees to handle administrative tasks to free up guards.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Source New Mexico

Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aiming to curtail conversion therapy, expand health care access and promote safe learning for LGBTQI+ people. The order is meant to counter laws in Republican-led states that restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ kids and their families. A senior administration official referenced Texas and Florida as two states where LGGTQI+ youth “have their rights under attack.”
FLORIDA STATE
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
3K+
Followers
903
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy