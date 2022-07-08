ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Courts take the lead role as U.S. immigration policy remains in limbo

By Ariana Figueroa
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14s9Wf_0gYyv0c500
Discarded shoes lie in the dirt at a vehicle barrier which serves as the U.S.-Mexico border fence on Dec. 10, 2021 near Yuma, Arizona. More migrants risked border crossings that week, trying to reach U.S. soil before the court-ordered re-implementation of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy. (Photo by John Moore / Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the Biden administration, immigration reform has stalled despite campaign promises to reform the system, with the most recent movement on immigration policy doled out by the U.S. Supreme Court and in lower federal courts.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration in a 5-4 decision on June 30 that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not violate federal immigration law when it moved to end the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. It was a rare win for President Joe Biden amid a string of defeats at the end of the court’s term, including on abortion and climate change.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during an interview with ABC News on Sunday that the agency is planning to end the Trump-era program that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their cases were being processed through the U.S. immigration court system. But he said it will take time.

“We need to wait until the Supreme Court’s decision is actually communicated to the lower court, to the federal District Court and the Northern District of Texas, and, once that occurs, the District Court should lift its injunction that is preventing us from ending the program,” Mayorkas said.

There are about 30,000 pending MPP cases, according to tracking by Syracuse University.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, criticized the Biden administration for moving to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“This decision will send yet another signal to the trafficking networks and cartels that America’s border is wide open,” Rubio said in a statement. “President Biden’s reckless rhetoric and actions are encouraging illegal immigration and hurting our country.”

But Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, said in a statement that the end of the program “is the first step toward remedying years of humanitarian injustice.”

“This dangerous, xenophobic policy established by the Trump administration has forced tens of thousands of vulnerable children, families, and other asylum seekers into unsafe conditions before their asylum requests can even be heard,” he said.

Luján added that he is continuing to work with his colleagues in the Senate “to continue my career-long push to fix our broken immigration system.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qQ1e_0gYyv0c500
In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. More than 50 victims, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead. Over a dozen people were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images)

Noting the horrifying discovery of 53 migrants who died in an abandoned tractor trailer in Texas while attempting to cross into the United States, Mayorkas called for Congress to pass immigration reform. He also defended the administration messaging on deterring migrants from crossing the U.S. border. Republicans have repeatedly attacked Biden on border policy.

“Because the border has been a challenge for decades, ultimately Congress must pass legislation to once and for all fix our broken immigration system,” Mayorkas said during the ABC interview.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was quick to blame Biden for the deaths of the migrants found in the tractor trailer.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”

While aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “the fact of the matter is the border is closed, which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks.”

Dreamers’ fate in the courts

Without congressional action, the nearly 825,000 undocumented people covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as Dreamers, remain in limbo as oral arguments took place in a lower court in Louisiana on Wednesday.

The program allows children who were brought to the country illegally to obtain documentation for work and allows them to remain in the country.

Texas — in its lawsuit originally with Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia — argued that DACA placed an undue burden on the states and that the Obama administration didn’t follow proper procedures when implementing the program.

The program was meant to be a temporary fix, until a path to citizenship for those children, who are now adults, could be put in place by Congress, but in June the program entered its 10th year in place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said that Democrats need to be prepared to pass legislation creating a pathway to citizenship should they win the DACA case in the federal appeals court in New Orleans.

“We need to be prepared to make respect for our Dreamers the law of the land,” she said in a statement.

In Biden’s State of the Union Address earlier this year, he said that the country needs to “provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers,” and called on Congress to pass a bill, so he could sign it into law.

But any immigration reform has failed to pass Congress and remains largely stuck.

Title 42

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been blocked by conservative judges, including on an attempt to end the controversial Title 42 policy. That Trump-era policy allows the U.S. to expel migrants making asylum claims during a period of health crisis, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“We shouldn’t be using a public health law to enforce immigration law,” the president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Jeremy McKinney, said.

Public health law should be driven by science and not election-year politics, especially coming from the same ilk that has opposed every public health measure since COVID started.

– Jeremy McKinney, American Immigration Lawyers Association

The Biden administration moved to scrap the program, but after Texas sued, a Louisiana district court issued a nationwide preliminary injunction and ruled that the White House had to keep the policy in place. The Justice Department has appealed.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

In Mideast, Biden Struggling to Shift Policy After Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump's. Biden's visit to the region...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge declared many of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. His order took effect immediately, meaning the limits can’t be enforced. Gilligan ruled in a lawsuit by Gender Justice and other abortion rights supporters, which argued successfully that the restrictions were unconstitutional under a landmark 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling known as Doe v. Gomez, which held that the state constitution protects abortion rights. The judge called that case “significant and historic” and said it’s unaffected by the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. “These abortion laws violate the right to privacy because they infringe upon the fundamental right under the Minnesota Constitution to access abortion care and do not withstand strict scrutiny,” Gilligan wrote.
MINNESOTA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Lawmakers Are Absolutely Trying To Prevent An Absolute Right To Gun Ownership

Moments after the justices nullified concealed carry laws in New York, lawmakers and governors in states with similar rules rushed to fortify their restrictions in the face of the court decision. Their attempts to thread the legal needle previewed what will likely be a years-long effort to defend and extend firearm rules under the court’s sweeping new Second Amendment test.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State bans on abortion don’t apply to emergency health care, White House reminds providers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration reminded doctors and other health care providers Monday that a federal law protects them if they provide abortion services to save a patient’s life or health in emergency situations — regardless of what state laws say. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter that the Emergency Medical […] The post State bans on abortion don’t apply to emergency health care, White House reminds providers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
bloomberglaw.com

Immigration Agency Races to Issue 280,000 Available Green Cards

A record surplus of employment-based green cards available this year is putting the pressure on top immigration agency officials to issue all available visas before the fiscal year ends. More than 66,000 employment-based green cards went to waste last yearas US Citizenship and Immigration Services officials worked through massive pandemic-driven...
IMMIGRATION
Law & Crime

Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Finds Drop Boxes Illegal. Dissenters Call Court’s Ruling ‘Dangerous to Our Democracy.’

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled on Friday that using drop boxes violates state law and “weakens the people’s faith” in the outcome of elections. The dissenting justices warned that their colleagues’ “sky-is-falling rhetoric” baselessly “fans the flames of electoral distrust” and resulted in a ruling they called “downright dangerous to our democracy.”
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Democratic proponents of immigration reform are hoping a looming federal court case that may overturn the DACA program may spur Congress to action.

What happened: Congressional champions for protecting undocumented immigrants brought into the U.S. as children have a new call to action: federal appeals court arguments that may toss the program protecting those immigrants. They’re pointing to those as an impetus for legislation shoring up the program, though it’s unclear those arguments...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ars Technica

The danger of license plate readers in post-Roe America

Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, America’s extensive surveillance state could soon be turned against those seeking abortions or providing abortion care. Currently, nine states have almost entirely banned abortion, and more are expected to follow suit. Many Republican lawmakers in these states...
ACLU
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Reform#U S Immigration#Immigration Policy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The U S Supreme Court#Dhs#Abc News#The Supreme Court#The District Court#Mpp#Syracuse University#Republican
US News and World Report

‘Kryptonite’ Biden Campaigns for Democrats While Keeping His Distance

When it comes to personal appearances, a president has two ways to help: He can stand up for pivotal voters, offering government assistance to deal with a problem. Or he can stand far, far away from a political ally who might support the president's agenda, but not benefit from being photographed together.
OHIO STATE
Navy Times

This week in Congress: Full House debate looms on the annual defense bill

House officials will begin debate on the annual defense authorization bill this week with an eye towards completing the massive military policy measure before the August recess. Last month, House Armed Services Committee members advanced plans for an $840 billion defense authorization bill with more money than the White House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

House conservatives’ proposal: Blow up the farm bill

Congress would dismember the farm bill if it adopted the ideas proposed by the conservative Republican Study Committee, whose membership includes four of every five Republicans in the House. In a budget package, the RSC said it would sever public nutrition programs from the farm bill, eradicate major farm supports and slash federal support of crop insurance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MotorBiscuit

A Critical Design Flaw Is Causing Russian Tanks To Explode

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is highlighting a critical weakness of the ubiquitous T-72 diesel tank. Ukrainian forces have discovered how to trigger an explosion inside this Russian tank so powerful, that it often blows the tank’s turret clean off. Here is how they are doing it. The Russian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin sues Arizona over election law requiring proof of citizenship

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice announced Tuesday it is suing Arizona over an election integrity law that will require voters to show proof of American citizenship in order to vote in federal elections. Arizona House Bill (H.B.) 2492 – which is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1,...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Biden, Schumer and Durbin sprint to fill judicial vacancies before possible GOP Senate takeover

In raw numbers, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Chuck Schumer are outpacing their GOP predecessors in the race to fill judicial vacancies. The Democratic duo worked together to confirm 69 judges over approximately 18 months. Former President Donald Trump and current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., confirmed 42 in the same time period of Trump's term, according to numbers from the conservative Heritage Foundation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
3K+
Followers
903
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy