Fayetteville, WV

Kaymoor Top parking lot in New River Gorge to be resurfaced

By David Sibray
wvexplorer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parking lot for the Kaymoor and Butcher Branch trailheads in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Fayetteville, West Virginia, will close during resurfacing on July 11-14. The trailheads, located...

wvexplorer.com

WSAZ

Flash flooding impacts neighborhoods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooded roads and yards that look more like lakes have been the sight from multiple windows. High water has covered parts of several neighborhoods in our region Friday following flash flooding. Viewers from areas such as Milton, parts of Putnam County, and Cross Lanes have shared...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Robert C. Byrd reopened after semi accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) UPDATE (July 11, 2022 4:18 P.M. – According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Robert C. Byrd Drive has been reopened after a semi-truck accident was resolved. ORIGINAL (July 11, 2022 2:00 P.M.) – Part of Robert. C Byrd Drive Northbound has been closed after a crash involving a semi truck earlier today. According […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Reba coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music star Reba McEntire is bringing her new tour to Charleston, West Virginia. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Monday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Reba will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday, October 20. Reba has not performed in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Reports of high water following fast-moving storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fast-moving storm dumped heavy rain on the region Friday causing high water in spots. Hurricane’s Mayor Scott Edwards tells WSAZ.com the city is experiencing serious high water. A viewer reported to WSAZ Hurricane Creek Road is currently is underwater. “The city has taken...
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway to close during improvement project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport will close a runway for an improvement project.The closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 29 through Nov. 13 without disrupting commercial traffic, and all day from Sept. 12 until it reopens on Sept. 15, the Charleston airport said in a news release. Airlines that serve the airport have been notified of the closures.The runway, which hasn't seen improvements since 2003, will receive a 2-inch asphalt overlay. Other upgrades are planned to the runway lighting system, runway edge lights, electrical conductors and runway exit signs, the statement said.It marks the final phase of a three-year project, which was funded by a federal grant.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Section of Fayette County road closed off for construction

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A section of road in Fayette County will be closed off until further notice Thursday to accommodate ongoing construction. According to a traffic alert issued by Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a section of Keller Avenue in Fayetteville is set to be closed off on Thursday for an indeterminate period due to construction currently taking place in the area.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wchstv.com

Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike for hours Saturday night. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the truck overturned around 5:30 p.m. According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, no injuries were reported. One lane was opened to traffic...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Little Caesars donates K-9 equipment to WV law enforcement agencies

(WOWK) — Various law enforcement agencies in West Virginia now have new equipment for K-9 officers thanks to the Little Caesars Pizza Paws campaign through VDM Management. Every year in April, Little Caesars runs a campaign and gives a portion of its proceeds to local law enforcement K-9s in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wchstv.com

Carte retires after three decades with Civic Center and Laidley Field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's long been said that if a person loves what they do for a living, he or she will never work a day. Such is true for Doug Carte, who served for 25 years as events coordinator at the Charleston Civic Center and for the last 10 as manager for the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

One Winding Gulf resident recalls early romance

It’s the early 1950’s in Raleigh County, where times are good and work is plentiful. If you’re a coal miner. “People took baths and dressed up in their Sunday best at nighttime after they got their first TV set,” recalls a local retired miner, “because they felt that if they could see the people on the TV screen, those folks could see them too.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

