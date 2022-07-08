Update - Fatal Crash

CORRECTION: 7-8-22 1:24 PM

Passenger: 67-year-old Irma Munoz.

An update now to last night's fatal crash. The driver of the Mercedes who died: 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland. The passenger of the Mercedes transported to a local hospital: 90-year-old Louise Munoz of Midland.

Here's the original story:

On July 7th 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash in the 12800 block of E Hwy 191.

The investigation revealed that a white 2003 Mercedes was traveling east in the inside lane. A beige 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche was also traveling east in the inside lane behind the Mercedes.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 79-year-old Don Bassett of Midland, failed to control speed causing his Chevrolet to strike the rear of the Mercedes. It caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and strike the retaining barrier.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at MCH. The name of the driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The investigation continues.