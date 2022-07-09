ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWCb8_0gYyl9LM00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a group of seven teenage suspects who brutally beat a 73-year-old man with a cone and other objects in North Philadelphia last month, knocking the man to the ground and causing head injuries.

Police identified the victim Friday as James Lambert, who died from injuries the following day.

The incident happened June 24 around 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Lambert was by himself only a few blocks away from his home when he was surrounded by seven teenagers and attacked from behind. Police say they believe the man did nothing to provoke the assault.

“It’s horrible, it’s a horrific occurrence,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

Lambert was rushed to Temple University Hospital after the attack and died the following day.

Police say they’re looking for a group of seven juveniles between the ages of 13 years old and 17 years old. The suspects consist of four boys and three girls. The suspects are unknown to investigators.

Police released surveillance video of the incident on Friday.

The surveillance video shows the teens following Lambert when one of the boys picks up a traffic cone and hurls it at him. Lambert is knocked to the ground and tries to get away before he gets hit a second time by a young girl.

Police say two of the teens attacked Lambert as the others watched.

“Mr. Lambert proceeds to get up and he’s attempting to walk away from the group again, and at that time, you can see a female strike Mr. Lambert in the back with a construction cone,” Smith said.

After the attack, you can see one boy hop on a scooter. Another boy has a unique patch of blonde hair that police are hoping you may recognize.

“I think a curfew, yes, could have absolutely prevented this from occurring,” Smith said, “but again, there has to be parent involvement.”

Smith says the final decision on charges will be up to the District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives say surveillance video shows one of the teen suspects had their phone out during the assault, but they haven’t seen any video posted on social media.

Police say they’re looking into the possibility the teen suspects could be linked to other assaults in the neighborhood.

“We are looking into that possibility whether those teens are involved in other assaults occurring in the area,” Smith said. “I can’t be more specific than that. At this point in time, no suspects have been developed and we are asking for the public’s assistance in helping us identify those seven juveniles who were present during the incident.”

Lambert’s niece, Tania Stephens, still can’t get over the attack.

“I just don’t understand what’s going on in our city,” Stephens said. “Where were the parents? I just don’t understand how children that age, whatever, they look like they couldn’t have been any older than 14. How are you out at 2 o’clock in the morning committing crime? I’m a senior and I’m not out at that hour. The parents, they need to turn their kids in. The kids need help. They need help.”

Investigators are calling on the teens’ parents to turn their children in.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, police are asking them to contact them.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe, Ryan Hughes and Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

Comments / 167

Edmanuel Turtle Fuentes
3d ago

where are there parents this is ridiculous, when an armed person retaliate and hurts these kids then they will start asking questions and marches. God Bless us all

Reply(16)
72
Barbara H
3d ago

People that act like this have got to go! Forget about jail put them on an isolated island with the tools and material to feed shelter and clothe themselves in as starter packs and let them have their kind of life. They don't represent any community.

Reply(1)
40
Gogbeh Workolo
3d ago

What is wrong with kids these days. Their parents needs to be prosecuted as well. This is absolutely sad. To think there are people who want abolition abolished, some people aren’t fit to be a parents.

Reply(12)
34
Related
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old injured in Juniata Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Juniata Park early Monday morning. According to police, officers with the 24th District responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of E Pike Street around 12:24 a.m. The teen was shot once in the chest...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 36, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was killed in North Philadelphia. Police say 25th District officers responded to the 3800 block of North 9th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Attackers#Violent Crime
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man with headshot wound

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Philadelphia early Monday morning. The shooting happened on the 3800 block of N. 9th Street around 1:30 am. According to police, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the head by an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

4 teens assault a man, robs his car in Olney

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for four teens who attacked a man and robbed his car in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The incident happened on July 5, 2022 in the 600 block of West Fisher Avenue. According to police, a man was sitting in his 2007 Hyundai Elantra when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 4 Hurt, 1 Dead in Overnight Shootings in Philadelphia

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Philadelphia police said a string of shootings Sunday night into early Monday morning killed one man and injured at least four people, including two teens. The shootings spanned across the city – from Frankford and Hunting Park to Overbrook Park and West...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot in the eye, head on Lansdowne Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in critical areas of the body Sunday in the city’s Carroll Park section. Medics confirmed the incident happened on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue between 7:00-10:00 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 Man Dead, 8 Others Injured In Several Separate Shootings Across Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were injured, including two 15-year-olds, in multiple shootings across Philadelphia overnight Sunday. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Chinatown section. The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to on the second floor of a building on Cherry Street, just before 4 a.m. Investigators said one person is in custody but no further information is available at this time. Credit: CBS3 Police are searching for the person behind the wheel of a burgundy Toyota sedan they believe shot a man during an apparent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Man shot during carjacking in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and carjacked in Wissinoming Sunday morning. The 31-year-old was shot on Van Kirk and Oakland streets just before 4 a.m. Police tell Action News the suspect carjacked the victim's RAV 4, shot him twice and then drove off. The victim is in serious...
CBS Philly

Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman, 21, Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Camden. On Sunday, July 10, at 11:48 p.m., Camden County police received a Shot Spotter alert in the 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot 3 Times, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 54-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 7300 block of Sanderling Place around 12:30 p.m. The man was shot in the left side of his chest, left shoulder, and left arm. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m. Police say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teen Shot During Heritage Day Fireworks Show In Easton

EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A teenager was shot during a fireworks show in Easton on Sunday night. Police say the 16-year-old victim was targeted, and they’re now looking for the suspect. The shooting happened during Heritage Day which is billed as a free family festival to celebrate life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But those feelings of patriotic pride quickly disappeared when shots were fired during the fireworks show in downtown Easton. Bystanders captured the chaos on their cell phones. “Everybody started running and talking about a shooting. And with the way the world is today, I wasn’t sticking around to find...
EASTON, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware Father Arrested After Child Wanders in Street

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Delaware man was arrested by the West Chester Police Department after his child was found wandering in the street. Authorities state that on July 1, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers discovered that Jacob Morgan, a 27-year-old male from Felton, Delaware, was intoxicated on narcotics and was unable to properly care for the child.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy