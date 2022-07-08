Free 5th Annual Summer Concert in the Park Series Launches Saturday With ‘Cash Up Front’
The 25th Annual Summer Concerts in the Park series in Altadena begins Saturday, July 9 at the Farnsworth Park Amphitheater, with Los Angeles-based quartet Cash Up Front dishing out up-tempo renditions of classic hits that Johnny Cash made popular...
In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
The Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into the city of Inglewood July 15 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, line dancing, games, and activites for FREE. There will also be giveaways. The event is schedule to kick off election season as the event is...
The Armory has welcomed five new board members, whose diverse range of expertise and networks will help to advance the nationally recognized nonprofit’s newly adopted mission to nurture their community and its young people by creating, learning, and presenting art to advance equity and social justice. A Pasadena native...
Sightings of black bears in and around Altadena have become relatively common, but there’s one bear that’s now the talk of the town: “Rubio,” the life-sized, photo-realistic painted bear on the side of the town’s Grocery Outlet. On July 22, Altadenans will formally welcome Rubio...
Farnsworth Park gives view of Pasadena's cityscape and nighttime lights of LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich. Watching a free summer concert in historic Farnsworth Park is a summer tradition in Altadena, the unincorporated community hugging the foothills just north of Pasadena. The Altadena Rotary hosts the concert series that’s in its 25th season with nine performances, kicking off Saturday evening, July 9 and runs through mid-September.
Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
It was overcast Sunday morning at the start of the 39th annual Long Beach Pride Parade, but the crowds didn’t seem to care. The first in-person parade since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration drew some of the largest crowds in memory with thousands of people lining Ocean Boulevard.
Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group. I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.
The city’s Municipal Service Committee will hear a proposal to add a new district to Pasadena’s Underground Utility Program, a little known but mammoth ongoing project to relocate power and communication lines underground which will require centuries to complete and over time cost the city up to $2 billion.
Thousands of Southern California residents came out to celebrate the opening of the 6th Street Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which connects the eastside to downtown, is “history in the making,” according to Culver City resident Lorise Soto. Soto said she came to the celebration “to be with everybody and see what was going on […]
Eagle Rock -- While worn from recent tenure as a group home for girls, and sandwiched by development, the Silverwood Mansion on Silver Oak Terrace maintains a regal air, glorious views, and some of the most fascinating history in Eagle Rock. Once the only structure on the hillside, the stately...
Incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez was introduced to the community at Monday’s City Council meeting, but before that he answered questions in front of the local media. “I am very excited to be here and I am very eager to start the work just as soon as I can responsibly transfer and transition all the work I have up to Santa Clara county,” Márquez said. “So I’m eager to work with so many people. I’m eager to work with our elected officials, partnering closely with the mayor and the city council, as well as other local leaders here in the community. I’m eager to work with more than 2,000 fellow public servants that I will have the privilege of leading in this important work. I’m eager to partner with the county of Los Angeles, which provides safety net services for those most in need in our community.”
SAN DIEGO — One of the most beloved restaurant chains in Los Angeles will open its first San Diego location this fall in Barrio Logan, bringing along soul food favorites like collard greens and an unusual signature dish of fried chicken with waffles. Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles...
The Pasadena Humane animal shelter is hosting a "Free Adoption Day" on Saturday, July 16 to help find pets a forever home.Adoption fees will be waived for all available animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and critters. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. "Summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "We need our community's help to find homes for all the wonderful pets waiting to be adopted." During last month's event, 12 dogs, 53 cats and three critters were adopted. All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. To view animals for adoption and see upcoming adoption promotions, visit pasadenahumane.org.
(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
We’re almost a month into the summer. Are you already running out of ideas for you and the little ones to do together? Do you need ways to beat the heat? Stay on budget? Educate and entertain?. All good. I’ve got some fresh suggestions below, hopefully some of which...
The City Council could direct the City Attorney to prepare an ordinance that would help the city collect unpaid taxes accrued by a closed hotel. Last year, Urban Commons, which owns the Pasadena Sheraton, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a Delaware filing that contained two dozen hotels with more than $500 million in debt. The debt included $850,000 in back Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) owed to the city, according to city records.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
