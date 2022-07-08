Free 5th Annual Summer Concert in the Park Series Launches Saturday With ‘Cash Up Front’

Incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez was introduced to the community at Monday’s City Council meeting, but before that he answered questions in front of the local media. “I am very excited to be here and I am very eager to start the work just as soon as I can responsibly transfer and transition all the work I have up to Santa Clara county,” Márquez said. “So I’m eager to work with so many people. I’m eager to work with our elected officials, partnering closely with the mayor and the city council, as well as other local leaders here in the community. I’m eager to work with more than 2,000 fellow public servants that I will have the privilege of leading in this important work. I’m eager to partner with the county of Los Angeles, which provides safety net services for those most in need in our community.”

PASADENA, CA