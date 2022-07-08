Gilmer Street lane closure planned

KILLEEN, Texas (July 8, 2022) – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing the southbound lane of Gilmer Street from Green Avenue to Church Avenue on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

The closures are for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area.

The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and will guide traffic around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your patience and cooperation.