ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

US midfielder Luca de la Torre joins Celta Vigo in Spain

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cZBA_0gYygnyk00

United States midfielder Luca de la Torre has agreed to join Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, the club said Friday.

Celta said de la Torre will sign a four-year deal with the club based in northwest Spain.

He arrives from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, where he made 64 appearances in the Eredivisie over two seasons. He played for Fulham from 2016-20, making only occassional appearances.

The 24-year-old De la Torre has made 11 appearances for the U.S. national team, including two starts and two substitute appearances during World Cup qualifying

Born in San Diego, De la Torre holds a Spanish passport thanks his Spanish father.

He will join a Celta team that finished 11th in the Spanish league last season. Coached by Argentine Eduardo Coudet, Celta likes to play on the attack and relies on the goals of striker Iago Aspas.

De la Torre will be Celta's second American player ever after Guiseppe Rossi in 2016-2017.

Celta did not release any financial details of the signing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iago Aspas
Person
Luca De La Torre
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
72K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy