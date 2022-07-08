ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lynn Museum – Lynn Woods tour on Saturday and more July events!

By Bill Newell
msonewsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Lynn Museum/LynnArts and Greenbelt for a free guided 2-mile tour of Lynn Woods, a 2000+ acre recreational woods area and municipal park. The 90-minute tour follows one of the many trails at Lynn Woods and features outstanding views of Stone Tower, Dungeon Rock, and more. Dress for the weather and...

www.msonewsports.com

msonewsports.com

1980s Fashion Icon Celebrated at Peabody Essex Museum – Exhibit & Ticket Information – Photos

SALEM – The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) presents an exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of the. late fashion designer Patrick Kelly, whose meteoric rise in fashion remains unprecedented. Rooted in expressions of love and joy and inspired by his experiences growing up in the American South, Kelly’s fearless yet lighthearted designs pushed racial and cultural boundaries. First presented by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014, and reconstituted for presentation at the de Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco in 2021, Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love is on view at PEM through November 6, 2022.
SALEM, MA
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

July 10, 2022

We took an afternoon whale watch with Cape Ann Whale Watch last week and it was the most amazing watch I have yet experienced. Our crew capt John and naturalist Tina and staff took the long ride out almost to Cape Cod in order to find these feeding whales for us. It was very much worth the extra time riding out there. There was very active feeding activity with at least 20 different whales. Honestly, it was a little overwhelming to have activity left, right and everywhere around you. The crew was busily filming the experience for themselves, which is a good indicator right there of how unusual and awesome it was. Tina sums it up nicely in this short video. If you have not been out, you really should go! It’s a great half day activity from any of the whale watches in our area. For additional pictures and story details, please check out Pat D’s Photos and Adventures on Facebook.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
universalhub.com

Losing homophobic losers with spray paint lose in Hyde Park and now the cops are after them

Somebody with a can of black spray paint tried to scare off the people building and supporting what will be New England's first LGBTQ-friendly senior-citizen apartment complex overnight, by spraying homophobic and threatening messages on signs outside the former Rogers Middle School but all they did was fire those people up who vowed to work even faster to open its doors to its first residents.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Leominster, MA USA

I found my quilted heart at the Johnny Appleseed rest area in Leominster MA. I’m on my way to minister to families impacted by disability in Central MA this morning. I’m going to share God’s love with them I am bringing this heart with me to remind myself and my Special Touch Ministry family about the Gospel of Jesus .God’s Heart expressed toward us ❤️ I’m so encouraged!!! John 3:16…
LEOMINSTER, MA

