Lynn Museum – Lynn Woods tour on Saturday and more July events!

We took an afternoon whale watch with Cape Ann Whale Watch last week and it was the most amazing watch I have yet experienced. Our crew capt John and naturalist Tina and staff took the long ride out almost to Cape Cod in order to find these feeding whales for us. It was very much worth the extra time riding out there. There was very active feeding activity with at least 20 different whales. Honestly, it was a little overwhelming to have activity left, right and everywhere around you. The crew was busily filming the experience for themselves, which is a good indicator right there of how unusual and awesome it was. Tina sums it up nicely in this short video. If you have not been out, you really should go! It’s a great half day activity from any of the whale watches in our area. For additional pictures and story details, please check out Pat D’s Photos and Adventures on Facebook.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO