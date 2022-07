Crash on Ballard Bridge The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted about the northbound and southbound lanes being closed at 7:17 a.m. on Friday. (SDOT)

SEATTLE — A crash blocked both directions of traffic on Seattle’s Ballard Bridge Friday morning.

The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted about the northbound and southbound lanes being closed at 7:17 a.m.

A photo from an SDOT camera showed at least two vehicles were involved.

The bridge reopened to traffic at about 9:39 a.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group