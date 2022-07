This historic home in the Virginia Avenue Historic District in Nacogdoches, Texas is going to make someone's dream come true. While I have to admit, I’m not sure it’s the house for me, there are lots of people on social media that have been very interested in the home that was built in 1898. It’s a beautiful home that has been taken care of which is why I am shocked to see that it’s been on the housing market for over 265 days at this point.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO