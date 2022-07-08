Arrest warrant in Emmett Till case found in Mississippi court basement after 67 years
By Kendall Ross, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
3 days ago
(LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss.) — Advocates and some relatives of Emmett Till are pushing for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham after finding an unserved arrest warrant for kidnapping, an attached affidavit from Moses Wright, and court minutes from 1955 in the basement of a Leflore County courthouse last...
The family of Emmett Till urged authorities Thursday to move on a recently discovered unserved warrant from 1955 that charges a white woman in the Black teenager’s murder and kidnapping. Till's cousin Priscilla Sterling pressed District Attorney W. Dewayne Richardson, whose office would handle a potential prosecution, to issue...
A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
Emmett Till's story goes down as one of the most catastrophic and gut-wrenching events of all time. What was supposed to be a trip to Mississippi to visit family quickly turned into a horrific nightmare for the 14-year-old who was accused of whistling at a white woman by the name of Carolyn Bryant. After such allegations were made, Till, residing in Chicago, was violently beaten, shot, lynched, and then dumped into the river.
People searched a senior living center in an effort to locate Carolyn Bryant Donham. Donham, a white woman, accused Emmett Till of making advances at her in the 1950s prompting his brutal murder. The search comes amid calls for her arrest following a warrant that was recently found in a...
Activists protesting the lack of justice for Emmett Till walked into a senior living facility in North Carolina looking for the woman who falsely accused him in 1955. Carolyn Bryant Donham is the subject of an arrest warrant from several decades ago that was recently found. Ms Donham, a white...
