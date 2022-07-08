ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

Arrest warrant in Emmett Till case found in Mississippi court basement after 67 years

By Kendall Ross, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss.) — Advocates and some relatives of Emmett Till are pushing for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham after finding an unserved arrest warrant for kidnapping, an attached affidavit from Moses Wright, and court minutes from 1955 in the basement of a Leflore County courthouse last...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leflore County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, MS
The Associated Press

Depp's lawyers urge judge to leave jury verdict intact

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp are urging a Virginia judge to leave his $10 million defamation judgment intact after attorneys for his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asked the judge to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors. In court papers filed Monday, Depp’s lawyers dispute arguments from Heard’s team that the jury’s verdict was nonsensical and unfounded. They also say that the Heard team’s complaints about the juror’s identity are irrelevant. Last month, a civil jury in Fairfax awarded $10.35 million to Depp after they found he was defamed by Heard when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post about domestic violence. The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard on her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s attorneys after he called her allegations a hoax.
VIRGINIA STATE
The US Sun

Major update in Harmony Montgomery case after ‘FBI seen with FRIDGE at former home’ of missing 8-year-old’s dad Adam

THE search for little Harmony Montgomery has intensified after FBI agents were reportedly seen rolling a refrigerator into a home previously linked to the missing child's dad. Law enforcement officials swarmed a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, where Harmony's father and stepmother, Adam and Kayla, once lived.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Roy Bryant
hotnewhiphop.com

Family Of Emmett Till Calls For The Arrest Of Carolyn Bryant After Finding Her Unserved Warrant

Emmett Till's story goes down as one of the most catastrophic and gut-wrenching events of all time. What was supposed to be a trip to Mississippi to visit family quickly turned into a horrific nightmare for the 14-year-old who was accused of whistling at a white woman by the name of Carolyn Bryant. After such allegations were made, Till, residing in Chicago, was violently beaten, shot, lynched, and then dumped into the river.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Abc News#The Department Of Justice#Cold Case Initiative
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick. According to investigators, Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Georgia mom accused of fatally stabbing 3 of her kids while house was on fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old mother was taken into custody over the weekend after she allegedly stabbed several of her children while her house was on fire. According to a statement, on June 24 at 9:19 p.m., Paulding County emergency services received a call about a domestic disturbance and a fire at 776 Woodwind Drive in Rockmart. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received a report about a "female who was inside the home was attempting to stab the occupants."
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy