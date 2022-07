MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man being held in the Lincoln County Jail is facing a new set of charges after he damaged the intercom system in his cell block last Thursday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff the 51-year-old, who wasn’t identified in a media report, was upset over recent developments in his court case and lost his temper, leading him to damage the system.

