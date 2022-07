Click here to read the full article. With too much television, it’s almost impossible to view every piece of content that is up for consideration for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. With increases in submissions, including 171 drama series, 118 comedies and 61 limited or anthologies. Not to mention the hundreds of actors angling for very few spots. In anticipation of Tuesday’s noms, Variety’s editors have curated its own dream ballot for this year’s television achievements in selected categories. At Variety, we also love consistency. With our ballots, we wanted to promote having 10 options in the top series categories...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO