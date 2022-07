Click here to read the full article. PREVIOUSLY on July 11, 2022: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has reversed course, now pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Shah pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice news release. She originally pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud. “Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” said Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO