Medford, OR

July 2022 Upcoming Community Events

medfordoregon.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a movie under the stars! Movies in the Park kicks off at Bear Creek Park with a showing of Disney's Encanto. The event features a movie and poster raffle, event-branded giveaways (while supplies last), and/or pre-show crafts or games. The movie begins at 7:00 p.m. More event...

www.medfordoregon.gov

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Alleyway Activation Project Call For Artists

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – July 6th, 2022 – In partnership with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, Healthy Klamath was selected as one of the grantees for the AARP Community Challenge. We are excited about this opportunity, because out of 3500 applicants only 259 were selected. The project that was selected is the alleyway art project, otherwise known as the alleyway activation project.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Price of garbage collection going up in parts of Klamath County

Republic Services proposed a 10% price increase to the solid waste collection services that it offers to residents in North Klamath County in a meeting with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 6. If approved as proposed, the increase will take effect Sept. 1. Solid Waste Manager...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
point2homes.com

2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive Español?. From the moment you enter, this beautiful home invites you in. Warm colors, spacious rooms and thoughtful details provide a supportive space for the whole family. Relax around the custom built stone surround fireplace in the Living Room. Your inner chef will sing with joy over the well-designed Kitchen offering large pantry, newer LG dual oven/gas stove and microwave, plus ample counter space and shelving. Additional downstairs office/den plus bedroom. Upstairs ample sized primary bedroom suite has ceiling fan, and primary bath boasts generous soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, get ready to entertain around the sumptuous inviting pool with fabulous slide, covered patio, and numerous outdoor living areas. Great location just minutes to downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

City of Medford clears non profit despite concerns over "offensive views"

MEDFORD — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined claims that...
ijpr.org

Grants Pass narrowly approves $1 million grant for homeless campground

The mayor of Grants Pass broke a 4-4 tie on the city council Wednesday over a grant to AllCare Community Foundation for the construction of a new urban campground. The decision comes two years after a U.S. District Court found the city’s anti-camping ordinance was unconstitutional, in part because it had no low-barrier shelters.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
O'BRIEN, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

