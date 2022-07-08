ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

Cover picture for the articleEVENTS ON FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022 — Friday, July 08, 2022. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Meet Us @ the Trails” – California Edible & Medicinal Plants / Hahamongna Watershed Park Hike click for more information ». The Arroyo Seco Foundation will lead a...

pasadenanow.com

New Mural Turning Heads in Altadena

Sightings of black bears in and around Altadena have become relatively common, but there’s one bear that’s now the talk of the town: “Rubio,” the life-sized, photo-realistic painted bear on the side of the town’s Grocery Outlet. On July 22, Altadenans will formally welcome Rubio...
ALTADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Don Simkovich

Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert Series

Farnsworth Park gives view of Pasadena's cityscape and nighttime lights of LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich. Watching a free summer concert in historic Farnsworth Park is a summer tradition in Altadena, the unincorporated community hugging the foothills just north of Pasadena. The Altadena Rotary hosts the concert series that’s in its 25th season with nine performances, kicking off Saturday evening, July 9 and runs through mid-September.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Armory Welcomes Five New Board Members

The Armory has welcomed five new board members, whose diverse range of expertise and networks will help to advance the nationally recognized nonprofit’s newly adopted mission to nurture their community and its young people by creating, learning, and presenting art to advance equity and social justice. A Pasadena native...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley. Yelp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Incoming City Manager Márquez Meets The Press

Incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez was introduced to the community at Monday’s City Council meeting, but before that he answered questions in front of the local media. “I am very excited to be here and I am very eager to start the work just as soon as I can responsibly transfer and transition all the work I have up to Santa Clara county,” Márquez said. “So I’m eager to work with so many people. I’m eager to work with our elected officials, partnering closely with the mayor and the city council, as well as other local leaders here in the community. I’m eager to work with more than 2,000 fellow public servants that I will have the privilege of leading in this important work. I’m eager to partner with the county of Los Angeles, which provides safety net services for those most in need in our community.”
PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

Backpacks to be distributed to L.A. County Students

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
younghollywood.com

Los Angeles Flea Markets You Need to Visit this Summer!

(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

