Albany State University (ASU) is pleased to announce the art exhibit for Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art, celebrating the passion of an ordinary couple who spent more than 35 years as devoted connoisseurs, building a collection of vivid artworks that are both resonant and remarkably personal. Memories & Inspiration will be on view at the Arthur R. Berry Gallery in the ASU Dr. Joseph W. Holley Fine Arts Center from July 11 through August 24. Regular gallery hours are 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by appointment. Please contact Charles Williams at charles.williams@asurams.edu to inquire about individual or group visits.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO