MedStar seeking public feedback on lights and siren responses

Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
Emergency Medical Service vehicle operations using lights and siren pose a significant risk to both EMS providers and the public.

Nationally, in 2020, 14 people were killed in ambulance crashes that occurred during lights and siren operation; nine of the 14 deaths were occupants in vehicles other than the ambulance. Twelve people were killed in crashes involving fire trucks with lights and siren in operation; 10 of the 12 fatalities were to occupants in vehicles other than the fire truck.

Since 2020, 11 MedStar personnel have been injured in ambulance crashes. All these crashes occurred while the vehicle was operating with lights and siren.

Lights and siren responses increases the chance of an EMS vehicle crash by 50% and almost triple the chance of crash during patient transport.

More than a dozen studies show that the average time saved with lights and siren response or transport ranges from 42 seconds to 3.8 minutes.

To help make responses safer for the community and emergency personnel, MedStar is participating with 50 other EMS agencies across the country in a quality improvement project to evaluate processes to reduce the number of calls responded to using lights and siren, limiting those types of response to truly time-critical medical responses such as heart attacks, serious breathing problems and serious trauma.

Part of that evaluation is assessing public perception of EMS vehicle operation involving lights and siren, and citizen response to a quick survey is a crucial part of that evaluation. Take three minutes to answer a few questions regarding perspectives on lights and siren EMS vehicle operation.

Photo: Responses involving lights and siren increase the chance of an EMS vehicle crash by 50%.

Fort Worth, Texas

