Future Farmers of America plan litter cleanups in Fort Worth

 4 days ago
The Texas Future Farmers of America Association is once again partnering with Keep Fort Worth Beautiful during the annual FFA convention, July 11-15.

During their stay in Fort Worth, Keep Fort Worth Beautiful will host days of service for about 800 FFA members and volunteers with litter cleanups throughout the city.

Over the course of two days, these dedicated high school students will be cleaning up areas such as Eugene McCray Park at Lake Arlington, Carter Park, Sycamore Park and Trinity Park, among others. Their days of service will also include landscaping projects at the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, Rolling Hills Tree Farm and Tandy Hills Natural Area.

Photo: FFA members removed litter from local parks the last time the group convened in Fort Worth. They plan more cleanups this month.

