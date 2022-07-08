ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Local military base contributes $2.7B to Fort Worth economy

 4 days ago
Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth has a $2.7 billion impact on the local economy, according to a new study.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts completed the study to analyze the impact on the state’s economy of the U.S. military installations in Texas. The comptroller estimates these military installations contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state.

“Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The comptroller’s study represents an analysis of the economic impact of the population and employees directly affiliated with the military installations in Texas. This includes active duty, visiting and other military personnel, dependents, civilian employees, and contractors directly affiliated with the base.

NASJRB generated 15,164 jobs in 2021, according to the report. Total employment includes direct and indirect jobs.

The economic impact study was released as part of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission Report produced biennially to report to the governor on the strengths of military installations in Texas and opportunities to grow current missions, attract new missions and increase the military value of those installations.

Photo: NAS JRB Fort Worth is home to a variety of Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Texas Air National Guard units.

